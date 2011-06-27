  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. Used 2002 BMW M5
  5. Used 2002 BMW M5 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 M5
5(91%)4(9%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
45 reviews
Write a review
See all M5s for sale
List Price Estimate
$11,609 - $24,687
Used M5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Real 4 Door Sports Car

silver02m5, 09/24/2007
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought it because there really is nothing else in its class. If you want a very fast and very comfortable big sedan with a 6 speed, this is your only choice. I owned an M3 before, and the M5 is much more comfortable/luxurious. The M5 does give up quite a bit of agility to the M3, but it makes up for that with the quiet and comfortable ride. Have a very thorough pre-purchase inspection done as there are some very expensive parts on this car. Look for a well-maintained car that was owned by an enthusiast. Reliability is very good for a car in this class, but you will be in for a surprise if you are not used to BMW maintenance/repair costs. They need all cooling parts replaced @ 5 years.

Report Abuse

Best car ever?

kashi, 04/09/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

As fast as my porsche and better built, and it costs less. So good it should be illegal!

Report Abuse

Sweet

Skyhawks, 03/08/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Pretty good but I prefer the M3. Its not worth the price, but wicked handling

Report Abuse

BMW M5

Glen, 03/15/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Solid. Fast. Stealth. Fun. Hugs the road like a train on a track.

Report Abuse

The Ultimate Car

alex grossman, 04/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Only the envy of not owning this amazing automobile can make you not like it. I´m in LOVE with my car.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all M5s for sale

Related Used 2002 BMW M5 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles