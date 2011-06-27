Used 2002 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

silver02m5 , 09/24/2007

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought it because there really is nothing else in its class. If you want a very fast and very comfortable big sedan with a 6 speed, this is your only choice. I owned an M3 before, and the M5 is much more comfortable/luxurious. The M5 does give up quite a bit of agility to the M3, but it makes up for that with the quiet and comfortable ride. Have a very thorough pre-purchase inspection done as there are some very expensive parts on this car. Look for a well-maintained car that was owned by an enthusiast. Reliability is very good for a car in this class, but you will be in for a surprise if you are not used to BMW maintenance/repair costs. They need all cooling parts replaced @ 5 years.