Used 2001 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews
You all want this, let's be honest
One word describes the difference between this car and all the rest, CLASS, because it is in it's own. Interior design, comfort, safety, reliability.
BMW E39 M5 2001
I have owned the car for nearly 2 years now and can only praise the car as it is a joy to drive and puts a smile on my face all the time. The brakes on the M5 are the only bad point I can make about the car and I have upgraded mine to a set of AP 6 Pots which has done the job and I will feel very happy with taking the car to the ring. The M5 is a good buy with prices for big motorway mile cars as low as 11k up to £25k for mint low mileage 03 plates. Remember these cars back in 99 were £60k with no spec so a lot of them are speced up to £70k so look what you get for your money. BMW E39 M5 Register
Stellar Performance
This car is great. The only complaint is the horn is a bit weak. By far the best car BMW makes...
The One
It's a solid, bullet proof, fun, comfortable, stable, hungry, explosive. The E39 is the best M5 ever made - and that's from seasoned BMW owners. This car holds its value because it is a value. I test drove an 00 M5 w/120,000 miles on i and totally ragged. It was still selling for 18k. This is an awesome car that still bring smiles to my grill. It's destined to be a classic on par with the e28 M5. I still drool when driven properly (100+ mph)
Thank you
This is my 2nd M5 - I had owned the e34 chassis and I can see as well as feel certain shared characteristics. The e39 works perfect as I have a family that can all fit, and the trunk is larger than most. This car has exceeded my expectations in every way...quality, performance, did I say performance. Car is well suited for my 21 mile rt work commute or 500 rt trips up north to the white mts where you see this car shine. The engine is very powerful, yet flexible and practical..3 or 4th gear pulls from 30 mph is no problem with that massive torque behind you. I am very lucky to have this car. And 23mpg (hwy) is not too shabby for 400bhp 4000lb vehicle.
