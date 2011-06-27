Used 2000 BMW M5 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|222.0/351.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|394 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Standard
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Measurements
|Length
|188.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4024 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
