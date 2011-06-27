  1. Home
Used 2000 BMW M5 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 M5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)222.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower394 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight4024 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Avus Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Imola Red
Interior Colors
  • Silverstone
  • Black
  • Imola Red
  • Le Mans Blue
  • English Green
  • Caramel
