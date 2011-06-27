Used 1993 BMW M5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)178.2/340.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room25.5 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3804 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
