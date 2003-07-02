Used 1993 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

1993 BMW E34 M5 NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK!! ONE ORIGINAL NORTH CAROLINA OWNER!! GARAGE KEPT AND BABIED SINCE NEW!! THIS GEM HAS ONLY 57K MILES AND IS AS NEW AS THEY COME!! ALL ORIGINAL PAINT!!! A TRUE INVESTMENT!! GETRAG 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! ONLY MODIFICATIONS ARE THE K&N AIR FILTER, DEALER-INSTALLED K40 RADAR DETECTOR, AND A MOTOROLA CAR PHONE!! RECENTLY CERAMIC COATED IN CERAMIC PRO'S GOLD PACKAGE AFTER A 38HR DETAIL OF EVERY NOOK AND CRANNY, UNDERNEATH, IN THE SUSPENSION, BRAKES, WHEEL WELLS ECT. TIME CAPSULE THAT LOOKS VIRTUALLY FLAWLESS!! THIS CAR RETAINED ITS ORIGINAL FACTORY BRAKES UNTIL OUR 126 POINT SERVICE WAS COMPLETED WITH OUR STATE OF THE ART SERVICE DEPARTMENT... INCLUDING NEW BRAKES, MOTOR MOUNTS ECT. WE PURCHASED THIS VEHICLE FROM ITS ORIGINAL 73 YEAR OLD OWNER. YOU WILL NOT FINDS A NICER ONE ANYWHERE!!!! FINISHED IN THE SPECTACULAR ALPINE WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT OVER SUPER CLEAN SILVER GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR!! FACTORY MANUALS, STACKS OF SERVICE RECORDS, SPARE KEY, AND MORE ALL INCLUDED!! GORGEOUS FACTORY 17 M-SYSTEM II WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PRIMACY MXM4 TIRES!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE INTERIOR!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! ICE COLD A/C!! BMW 6-DISC CD STEREO!! TRIP COMPUTER!! POWER SUNROOF!! STUNNING BIRDSEYE MAPLE WOOD TRIM!! DUAL POWER SEATS!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 3.5L I6 ENGINE, LINKED TO THAT SILKY SMOOTH SHIFTING 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! THE K-40 RADIO IS CURRENTLY INOPERABLE...AND THE MOTOROLA CAR PHONE HAS POWER BUT IS ALSO INOPERABLE WITH TODAYS MODERN NETWORKS...THE BATTERY AND STARTER WERE BOTH REPLACED IN 2018, WHILE THE MASTER AND SLAVE CLUTCH CYLINDERS WERE REPLACED IN JANUARY OF 2015... BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 3.5L I6 F DOHC - REAR WHEEL DRIVE ALPINE WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY 17 M-SYSTEM II WHEELS SILVER LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - CLIMATE CONTROL - LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SEATS - POWER WINDOWS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Bedliner, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1993 BMW M5 .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSHD9315PBK06566

Stock: CM6112

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2019