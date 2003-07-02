Used 1993 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

148 listings
M5 Reviews & Specs
  • 1993 BMW M5
    used

    1993 BMW M5

    57,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,997

    Details
  • 2001 BMW M5 in Light Brown
    used

    2001 BMW M5

    145,021 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2001 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2001 BMW M5

    111,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2002 BMW M5 in Silver
    used

    2002 BMW M5

    72,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $55,900

    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 Competition in Light Blue
    used

    2019 BMW M5 Competition

    6,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $82,991

    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 BMW M5

    3,950 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $87,500

    $6,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    47,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,995

    $8,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    17,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $70,683

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M5

    63,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $4,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW M5

    27,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $76,495

    $7,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2008 BMW M5

    86,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $4,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M5

    35,075 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $40,999

    $4,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M5

    41,220 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $43,998

    $16,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    23,963 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $74,990

    $7,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 Competition in Black
    used

    2019 BMW M5 Competition

    5,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $89,757

    $8,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2013 BMW M5

    85,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,850

    $2,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2014 BMW M5

    62,064 miles
    Great Deal

    $34,995

    $2,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW M5 Competition in White
    used

    2019 BMW M5 Competition

    19,020 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,881

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M5

Euro 3.8L
JBH,02/07/2003
This is one of those great motor cars that as soon as you drive the first mile you can sense it's motorsport background. Free-reving engine, tight steering and suspension, sport seats, and the deep exhaust note all tell you this is something special. It is not cheap to own - despite being simple in design by today's standards, the car has a number of very advanced features that are great when they work, but when they don't, the cost to repair them can be high. For example, this car has the Nurburgring suspension - with its dynamic dampering system it sense cornering loads and adjust the shocks to compensate - cost of replacement about $4000.
