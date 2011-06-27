  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. Used 1992 BMW M5
  5. Used 1992 BMW M5 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 M5
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all M5s for sale
List Price Estimate
$815 - $1,800
Used M5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Drive One

nmorris, 05/28/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

These are fine cars. It's what BMW claims as the ultimate driving machine which of course it is. $75,000 list price when new. Gonna keep it for a long time. It is one of the fastest cars on the road! They blend in well without looking hotrodded and very safe and comfortable car.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all M5s for sale

Related Used 1992 BMW M5 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles