Used 1992 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
- used
1993 BMW M557,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
1993 BMW E34 M5 NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK!! ONE ORIGINAL NORTH CAROLINA OWNER!! GARAGE KEPT AND BABIED SINCE NEW!! THIS GEM HAS ONLY 57K MILES AND IS AS NEW AS THEY COME!! ALL ORIGINAL PAINT!!! A TRUE INVESTMENT!! GETRAG 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! ONLY MODIFICATIONS ARE THE K&N AIR FILTER, DEALER-INSTALLED K40 RADAR DETECTOR, AND A MOTOROLA CAR PHONE!! RECENTLY CERAMIC COATED IN CERAMIC PRO'S GOLD PACKAGE AFTER A 38HR DETAIL OF EVERY NOOK AND CRANNY, UNDERNEATH, IN THE SUSPENSION, BRAKES, WHEEL WELLS ECT. TIME CAPSULE THAT LOOKS VIRTUALLY FLAWLESS!! THIS CAR RETAINED ITS ORIGINAL FACTORY BRAKES UNTIL OUR 126 POINT SERVICE WAS COMPLETED WITH OUR STATE OF THE ART SERVICE DEPARTMENT... INCLUDING NEW BRAKES, MOTOR MOUNTS ECT. WE PURCHASED THIS VEHICLE FROM ITS ORIGINAL 73 YEAR OLD OWNER. YOU WILL NOT FINDS A NICER ONE ANYWHERE!!!! FINISHED IN THE SPECTACULAR ALPINE WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT OVER SUPER CLEAN SILVER GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR!! FACTORY MANUALS, STACKS OF SERVICE RECORDS, SPARE KEY, AND MORE ALL INCLUDED!! GORGEOUS FACTORY 17 M-SYSTEM II WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PRIMACY MXM4 TIRES!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE INTERIOR!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! ICE COLD A/C!! BMW 6-DISC CD STEREO!! TRIP COMPUTER!! POWER SUNROOF!! STUNNING BIRDSEYE MAPLE WOOD TRIM!! DUAL POWER SEATS!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 3.5L I6 ENGINE, LINKED TO THAT SILKY SMOOTH SHIFTING 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! THE K-40 RADIO IS CURRENTLY INOPERABLE...AND THE MOTOROLA CAR PHONE HAS POWER BUT IS ALSO INOPERABLE WITH TODAYS MODERN NETWORKS...THE BATTERY AND STARTER WERE BOTH REPLACED IN 2018, WHILE THE MASTER AND SLAVE CLUTCH CYLINDERS WERE REPLACED IN JANUARY OF 2015... BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 3.5L I6 F DOHC - REAR WHEEL DRIVE ALPINE WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY 17 M-SYSTEM II WHEELS SILVER LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - CLIMATE CONTROL - LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SEATS - POWER WINDOWS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Bedliner, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 BMW M5 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSHD9315PBK06566
Stock: CM6112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2019
- used
2001 BMW M5145,021 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$19,988
Boktor Motors - Valley Village / California
Collectors item rare clean M5 6 speed lots of fun
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE934X1BZ98825
Stock: 18366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2001 BMW M5111,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2001 BMW M5---Carbon Black Metallic w/ Black Leather---6 speed---Navigation---Park Distance Control---Fold Down Rear Seats---Dinan Upgrades include Exhaust, Differential---Cold Air Intake---Throttle Bodies---Air Mass Meters---Stage 4 Software---Dinan Wheels---We have serviced car since 2007 w/ 55k miles for the original owner and installed all the Dinan parts---Call or Come by Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW M5 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDE93441BZ98156
Stock: 2881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2017
- 6,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$82,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Indigo Auto Group was founded by Todd Blue to celebrate automobile passion by creating an experience for clients which activates a new way to own and enjoy the best brands in the world with a white glove standard. CARFAX One-Owner. Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic 2019 BMW M5 Base AWD 8-Speed Automatic V8 Leather. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 3121 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW M5 Competition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C59KB284321
Stock: TKB284321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- used
2019 BMW M53,950 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$87,500$6,590 Below Market
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed, Silverstone Leather. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Marina Bay Blue Metallic AWD 2019 BMW M5 Base Odometer is 5049 miles below market average! Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C54KB448607
Stock: 448607C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- used
2016 BMW M547,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,995$8,569 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C58GG343124
Stock: 7350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2018 BMW M517,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$70,683
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2018 BMW M5 is offered by Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned. This BMW includes: ALPINE WHITE BLACK, FULL MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This BMW M5 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Once you see this BMW, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this BMW M5's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW M5 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW M5 . This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Clean interior? How about flawless. This BMW M5 looks like has never been used. An extra bonus with this BMW M5: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. A true feat of engineering, this BMW M5 has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of BMW. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C52JB282361
Stock: 5070533D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- used
2006 BMW M563,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,991$4,640 Below Market
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The 2006 BMW M5 fun starts under the 5 Series' hood where an all-new 5.0-liter V10 resides. Power is prodigious: 500 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 383 lb-ft of torque at 6,100 rpm, with a sweet 8,250 rpm redline. About the same weight as the previous V8-powered M5, the 2006 version is a great deal faster. BMW claims a 0-to-60-mph time of about 4.7 seconds, likely a conservative estimate. The transmission is all-new, as well. Now in its third generation, BMW's famous sequential manual gearbox (SMG) has seven speeds and is faster and smoother than before. An array of 11 different settings control shift point and speed, as well as clutch slip; the SMG can go from boulevard auto tranny cruiser to hammer-shifting redline blasts with the push of a button. Buy with confidence. Every AutoNation vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. We preform a certified safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93546B583643
Stock: 6B583643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2018 BMW M527,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$76,495$7,726 Below Market
Wyoming Valley BMW - Wilkes-Barre / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *BMW CERTIFIED*, * CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER *, * CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE *, *PARK DISTANCE CONTROL*, *HEATED STEERING WHEEL*, *NAVIGATION*, * POWER MOONROOF *, *BLUE TOOTH*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *SIRIUS XM*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Driving Assistance Plus Package, M Driver's Package. 2018 BMW M5 BaseBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryNapleton Wyoming Valley’s Market Driven Pricing- One Price, The Best Price, No Haggle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C55JB282192
Stock: BDT3599A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- used
2008 BMW M586,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,995$4,081 Below Market
Hi-Q Vehicles - Orange / California
Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Always parked indoors, Regularly maintained, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Seats as good as new, Must test drive, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Factory GPS, Title in possession, Mint Condition, Not seen any accidents, Drives great.ADVERTISED PRICE IS CASH DEAL ONLY / 14995.00 PLUS TAX AND LICENSE / FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE AND PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. LOW MILES SUPER CLEAN M 5. WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER ONE THIS CLEAN. CALIFORNIA CAR, 3 OWNERS. WAS CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED , CARFAX ON HAND, ALL CLEAN RECORDS. NO ACCIDENTS, NO RE-PAINTED PANELS , ALL FACTORY OEM PARTS. THE ONLY UPGRADE/MODIFICATION THIS CAR HAS IS AN EISENMANN EXHAUST - THESE HAVE OVAL TIPS, AND SOUND ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. CALL OR TEXT GARY FOR MORE INFO TODAY 310-351-3313
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSNB93538CX09102
Stock: X09102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2015 BMW M535,075 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$40,999$4,241 Below Market
Driver's Auto Mart - Davie / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery. Black Sapphire Metallic 2015 BMW M5 Base RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboOdometer is 26570 miles below market average!Reviews:* Powerful yet refined V8 engine; impressive handling; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; excellent seats; available manual transmission. Source: Edmunds* The striking athletic look of the M5 is seamlessly integrated into the flowing silhouette of a sedan. The exposed wheel arches surround the optional 20-inch, forged M light-alloy wheels. The M rear spoiler and diffuser provide a powerful backdrop for the final sporty touch added by the quad tailpipes. The M seats, with molded side support, keep your body in position from the minute you sit down. The interior is more spacious than other sports cars, allowing the driver and up to four passengers to travel in comfort. The high-quality Merino leather upholstery adds a level of luxury. With 500 lb-ft of torque, 560 horses and a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds, to say it performs would be an understatement. The racing-derived 7-speed M Double Clutch Transmission can be personalized by the driver to match a range of preferences, from Comfort to Sport, and can operate in either automatic or sequential manual mode. In manual mode, you shift like a Grand Prix driver by flicking paddles just behind the steering wheel. With BMW Assist, you have an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service on an integrated touchscreen. The top and side view cameras provide a visual assist for parking and maneuvering tight spaces. BMW Night Vision allows drivers to see over 900 feet ahead in the dark utilizing infrared technology. A premium hi-fi system puts the power of 16 speakers at your disposal. Other features include a Heads-Up display which projects travel information, such as vehicle speed and control warnings on the windshield, Active Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. Using BMW Apps you can extend the communication and entertainment of your M5 with tailor-made applications. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryAll prices plus tax, tag, dealer installed equipment, and fees. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C59FD594315
Stock: AP6619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- used
2016 BMW M541,220 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$43,998$16,353 Below Market
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C52GG343250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2018 BMW M523,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$74,990$7,821 Below Market
TCF Auto Wholesale - Oak Park / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C51JB282271
Stock: 12040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$89,757$8,837 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW M5 Competition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C55KB284168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 BMW M585,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,850$2,034 Below Market
United Imports - Jacksonville / Florida
Only 2 Florida owners and excellent service records. Bang & Olufsen Sound, Heated & Cooled Seats, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Reverse Camera and much more. Very clean M5. Runs and sounds amazing. Fat Michelin tires. Non smoker, no accidents, clean carfax report. Trades are welcome...financing is available...warranty may be available...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C5XDD096234
Stock: 14181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2014 BMW M562,064 milesGreat Deal
$34,995$2,985 Below Market
Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canandaigua / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW M5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSFV9C53ED097811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,020 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,881
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2019 BMW M5? This is it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This BMW M5 Competition is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD BMW M5 Competition equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW M5 Competition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C59KB284495
Stock: 102506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- certified
2019 BMW M5 Competition17,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$92,488$7,278 Below Market
BMW of Palm Springs - Palm Springs / California
BMW of Palm Springs proudly offers this beautiful * 2019 BMW M5 * in Donington Gray Metallic over a Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery interior with 17140 miles. The M5 is powered by a 4.4L 8-cylinder engine producing 617hp and 553lb-ft of torque through ALL Wheel Drive Type Platform and 8-Speed automatic Transmission. This M5 is further enhanced with the following: Driving Assistance Plus(ACC Stop&Go + Active Drive Ast) Executive Package(Soft-close automatic doors, Rear sunshades, Front ventilated seats, Front and Rear Heated Seats, 4-zone climate control, Front massaging seats, Parking Assistant Plus, Wireless Charging, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/ 3D View) M Carbon Ceramic Brakes M Driver's Package Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler M Performance Side sill decals Carbon Fiber Rocker Blades Wheel Locks - Spline Style BMW First Aid Kit BMW of Palm Springs is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. Our dealership features a beautiful BMW Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detail department, and BMW accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *3737 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264.* We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW M5 Competition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C57KB285550
Stock: TKB285550
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
