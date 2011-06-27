Used 2018 BMW M4 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best Performance Vehicle
M4 with Competition Package and M Performance Exhaust is a beast. I have read many blogs and reviews but mostly everyone is lying. You have to test drive M4 and hear it in person in order appreciate the car. Unfortunately, everyone has comments but no one actually owned M4 in order to give real review. I choose M4 over Mercedes C63s AMG, Audi RS4/RS5 and Porsche 911 GTS. I test drove all 5 cars and went with M4 Competition Package. M4 is a wild car and whoever is driving M cars has different feeling. Its like do not mess with M cars. AMGs, RSs and 911s are more like settle and decent and calm but not wild. M4 has a different vibe and BMW drivers are famous for many wild things on the road such as never giving signal while changing lanes, being aggressive drivers, speeding, so on. At the end of the day, choose M4 over its competitors and you won't be sorry. It has sound, power, torque, luxury where its needed. Satisfaction guaranteed :)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2018 BMW M4 performance package and executive pack
Purchased new, the car does not handle well. The steering resembles a generic lawnmower. The vehicle is not fast and the prepaid maintenance services do not include fluid flushes or alignment. The alarm on the vehicle does not work. The blind spot sensors on the side mirrors also do not function reliably. The car can not take wide turns without the back tires sliding out of control.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M4
Related Used 2018 BMW M4 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner