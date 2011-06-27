Used 2018 BMW M4 Coupe Consumer Reviews

O. Cahill , 12/21/2017 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

M4 with Competition Package and M Performance Exhaust is a beast. I have read many blogs and reviews but mostly everyone is lying. You have to test drive M4 and hear it in person in order appreciate the car. Unfortunately, everyone has comments but no one actually owned M4 in order to give real review. I choose M4 over Mercedes C63s AMG, Audi RS4/RS5 and Porsche 911 GTS. I test drove all 5 cars and went with M4 Competition Package. M4 is a wild car and whoever is driving M cars has different feeling. Its like do not mess with M cars. AMGs, RSs and 911s are more like settle and decent and calm but not wild. M4 has a different vibe and BMW drivers are famous for many wild things on the road such as never giving signal while changing lanes, being aggressive drivers, speeding, so on. At the end of the day, choose M4 over its competitors and you won't be sorry. It has sound, power, torque, luxury where its needed. Satisfaction guaranteed :)