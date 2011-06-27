Used 2010 BMW M3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Exceeded Expectations
Took the car into the dealership to assist w/setting up homelink and asked the service adviser if every M3 owner comes in with a big grin! He said Yes! There is nothing like a V-8 sound and this one sounds sweet! The DCT in M mode is fantastic! I am an old school manual shift guy or should I say was!! The only bad thing is the 1200 mile break -in period and then another 3000 miles of easy does it. However in this car the easy does it is all out performance for most cars. It is not a super car but who needs to say that to my M3. It thinks it is!! I was about to buy a Z06 to support the American cause, however, I drove this and I am afraid there was no comparison.
The best M3 ever built!
There is absolutely nothing wrong with this 2010 BMW M3 Sedan (E90). Everything you ever wanted from a sport car, the M3 has it. From its "explosive acceleration" to its "superb" handling & maneuvering, this piece of "technology" surpasses anyone's dreams. From he minute I took it out of the dealer, it has been nothing but "necks-turning" and compliments, everywhere I went, everywhere I go.
Very Good car with the expected drawbacks
I bought my used '10 E90 BMW M3 in May 2016 from a large used car retailer (starts with "C" end with "X") with almost 25K on it. Since then I've done the oil change, replaced the batter, and am now about the replace the Halo (Angel Eyes) - the right one is out- with LED's and the cornering (signal) lights - keeps indicating that the left one is out even though it isn't, but I've read on forums that it's forewarning you before it goes out-. So it's been a relatively decent car to maintain, considering these are all things that required for regular maintenance on a 6 year old car (granted it's low miles but still the age catches up). This is an ABSOLUTE blast to drive (even in the crappy NOVA/Washington D.C. traffic)! The power is on demand and the steering is as precise a surgeon's scalpel! I've had numerous comments from passerby's (mostly in parking lots) who just have to blurt out "nice car!". The interior is beige and the exterior is Melbourne Red with black wheels. The seats are extremely comfortable and the whole ride on a whole is enjoyable (as this currently is my daily commuter). There's some peeling occurring in the driver side door handle and on some bubbling paint on the M wheel (all eventually fixable). Overall though this car is AMAZING to drive (everyday)! My son thinks I drive a "race car"!
