Used 2010 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews
You have to be kidding me
This isn't going to be analytical and probably not so useful. But you don't buy this car with your brain engaged. An 8400 rpm V8 that is massively over square and revs like a rotary wankel. In a BMW. With an incredible musical howl. It's just off the scale. Wow.
Exceeded Expectations
Took the car into the dealership to assist w/setting up homelink and asked the service adviser if every M3 owner comes in with a big grin! He said Yes! There is nothing like a V-8 sound and this one sounds sweet! The DCT in M mode is fantastic! I am an old school manual shift guy or should I say was!! The only bad thing is the 1200 mile break -in period and then another 3000 miles of easy does it. However in this car the easy does it is all out performance for most cars. It is not a super car but who needs to say that to my M3. It thinks it is!! I was about to buy a Z06 to support the American cause, however, I drove this and I am afraid there was no comparison.
Best car for the money
All Porsche, Ferrari, Maserati owners need to drive an M3 and see that you have wasted your money on the car you chose. The M3 is all the car you could ever want without going straight race car. BMW technology is exactly what they advertise, the ultimate driving machine
The best M3 ever built!
There is absolutely nothing wrong with this 2010 BMW M3 Sedan (E90). Everything you ever wanted from a sport car, the M3 has it. From its "explosive acceleration" to its "superb" handling & maneuvering, this piece of "technology" surpasses anyone's dreams. From he minute I took it out of the dealer, it has been nothing but "necks-turning" and compliments, everywhere I went, everywhere I go.
Better than 911 or Benz AMG
Hardtop convertible is best of both worlds. Was also considering C63 AMG and 911 SCab. The M3 performs better than 911 for $30k less, and out laughably out handles the AMG -- I also owned a C55 AMG previously and a Z06 Vette. M3 has the best balance of comfort, power, and handling of any car I've owned. I highly recommend the Tech Package for now other reason the the M-mode -- this allows you to change suspension, throttle response, and steering response with push of a button and transforms the car instantaneously (almost like a different car). The V8 sounds incredible and can't wait til spring so I can hear it with hardtop down. Must haves are Tech pkg, and upgrade wheels.
