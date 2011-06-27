  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 2008 BMW M3
  5. Used 2008 BMW M3 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 BMW M3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 M3
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all M3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$15,901 - $26,550
Used M3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

M3 Perfection

MMMMMMMM3, 08/04/2009
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

I've always been a Porsche guy & even tried an 08 Vette for a while but a baby meant I needed a 4 door or I was sentenced to driving the wife's car all the time. I looked at the IS-F, E55, & C63 before buying the E90 M3. One drive and you'll understand. The feel, sounds, handling etc are all unbelievable. When you are done driving like you stole it, it is a very civilized cruising car for the whole family. None of the competitors come close. I honestly didn't think I'd like the M3 from reading about it as I thought it wouldn't have the torque to make me happy. I couldn't stop grinning on the test drive. Drive one and you will understand. The M3 is the best all around car on the market.

Report Abuse

If you like to drive

Shaf, 07/14/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Then you need to get this car. The engine sounds phenomenal and I'm still in the break-in period. The DCT transmission makes this car and I highly recommend getting it. The car's fit and finish is perfect. Everything is flush no creaks or rattles. The interior would use a bit more distinction from the regular 3 series but at the price we're paying compared to other countries it's acceptable.

Report Abuse

M3 Sedan

Guitardrew, 06/21/2008
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love this car. I have two young children which means that I need a car with 4 doors. I have owned a '98 E36 M3 sedan - which was fun and a '02 E39 M5 - which was fantastic (apart from the oil leaks & quirky electronic failures) both of which made me an avid M fan. However, when it came time to replace the M5 there was no 4 door M series available. So, I switched to Audi's S4. I was very surprised at how good the Audi was but it did not give me the same driving enjoyment as a BMW. When it came time to change the Audi I looked at the M5 and the M3 sedan. I liked the M5 but I could not see what I was getting for the extra $30K. The M3 is a perfect solution for me and my family... we love it!

Report Abuse

Underpowered

douglas stewart, 06/18/2010
3 of 55 people found this review helpful

Dependable and comfortable. Fun to drive. Brakes great, handles well. But, built to keep you out of trouble. Underpowered as can be for the real enthusiast your better off building an American v8 in a muscle car. These are tame in comparison. IMO BMW built these for folks that really don't know what real power is. They are very tame. Stomp the gas and wait. Ya for yuppies it may be a little impressive but for real men its a disappointment on a high level. Forgettable power, lame. I will not buy another 1 unless they trust me not to crash it, they don't. Needs much more torque and or turbocharging.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all M3s for sale

Related Used 2008 BMW M3 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles