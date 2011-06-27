Used 2008 BMW M3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

M3 Perfection MMMMMMMM3 , 08/04/2009 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I've always been a Porsche guy & even tried an 08 Vette for a while but a baby meant I needed a 4 door or I was sentenced to driving the wife's car all the time. I looked at the IS-F, E55, & C63 before buying the E90 M3. One drive and you'll understand. The feel, sounds, handling etc are all unbelievable. When you are done driving like you stole it, it is a very civilized cruising car for the whole family. None of the competitors come close. I honestly didn't think I'd like the M3 from reading about it as I thought it wouldn't have the torque to make me happy. I couldn't stop grinning on the test drive. Drive one and you will understand. The M3 is the best all around car on the market. Report Abuse

If you like to drive Shaf , 07/14/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Then you need to get this car. The engine sounds phenomenal and I'm still in the break-in period. The DCT transmission makes this car and I highly recommend getting it. The car's fit and finish is perfect. Everything is flush no creaks or rattles. The interior would use a bit more distinction from the regular 3 series but at the price we're paying compared to other countries it's acceptable.

M3 Sedan Guitardrew , 06/21/2008 1 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car. I have two young children which means that I need a car with 4 doors. I have owned a '98 E36 M3 sedan - which was fun and a '02 E39 M5 - which was fantastic (apart from the oil leaks & quirky electronic failures) both of which made me an avid M fan. However, when it came time to replace the M5 there was no 4 door M series available. So, I switched to Audi's S4. I was very surprised at how good the Audi was but it did not give me the same driving enjoyment as a BMW. When it came time to change the Audi I looked at the M5 and the M3 sedan. I liked the M5 but I could not see what I was getting for the extra $30K. The M3 is a perfect solution for me and my family... we love it!