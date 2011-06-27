Used 2017 BMW M2 Consumer Reviews

For reference, I'm a 53 YO Male. I've owned 9 BMW's but this is my first M car. First car I've ever purchased without a test drive because it had to be ordered. My dealer was great and allowed for a European Delivery at the WELT center in Munich. I HIGHLY recommend this delivery but that's another story........ Delivery to the US was NOV 2016. The car has so much usable power. 0 to 60 in about 4 seconds. It always feels under control. It would be hard to find a car with better brakes. 2017 models have the new IDrive 5.0. It's a great system and easy to use. This car also has the SMG Auto trans, executive package and apple car play. That is every option. Easy to order one. Pick 1 of 4 colors, pick the interior (Only Blk) and check any of the 3 or 4 options...........I love the looks of this car, very stealth, exhaust is pitch perfect. IMHO, there is not a better sports car value for performance vs price......There's a saying.....If you get out of your car and don't look back after walking away, you bought the wrong car. I always look back at this beauty.

Rich Rausser , 12/31/2017 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my 6th BMW and it is the best one yet. The M2 has phenomenal power and handling and it is a relative bargain too. The manual transmission is a joy to use in daily driving. The clutch pedal feels light and the engine has so much torque that you can easily skip gears. Unless you are tracking the car you don’t need to hit every gear when you accelerate. It’s not unusual for me to start in first gear, move to 2nd and then shift to 4th then 6th gear. The car comes pretty much fully loaded with only a couple of available options. Compare the loaded MSRP of the M2 to a comparably equipped M235i. They are nearly identical in MSRP. So what do you get in the M2 that you don’t get in the M235i? You get more power, better brakes, wider tires and better performance. The M2 also comes with a standard limited slip differential which is a $2,700 accessory on the M235i. M2 fuel mileage is about 24 MPG in my daily driving and I get 29 MPG on long highway trips. One thing to note, the suspension is stiff and it is not adjustable like it is on the M235i. All-in-all, this is one of BMW’s best driver’s car.