Used 2001 BMW M Coupe Consumer Reviews

AWESOME M COUPE DATOGUCH , 06/22/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful THE M COUPE FITS THE DRIVER LIKE A GLOVE. THE SPORT SEATS ARE FIRM AND KEEPS THE DRIVER LOCKED IN PLACE. THE EUROPEAN SPEC. ENGINE CAN ONLY BE DESCRIBED AS RACE CAR LIKE WITH ITS SIX INDIVIDUAL THROTTLE BODIES AND INSTANT ACCELERATION. THE STARES I GET WHEN DRIVING THIS LITTLE ROCKET IS AMAZING. YOUNG AND OLD ALIKE ASK ME QUESTIONS ABOUT MY M COUPE SUCH AS " I'VE NEVER SEEN ONE OF THESE BEFORE". I AM COMPLETELY SATISFIED WITH MY PURCHASE!!!

Things you don't know... willconltd , 05/17/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Amazing car. BMW did not include the M differential or the sport mode button for political reasons. You can install the sport mode with just a wire and a button. The diff can be replaced for under $100 from a breaking yard to bring up to the pace of the E46 M3. Try a launch with sport mode on and then you will not believe it. It's a rocket ship. 12.51 quarter, bone stock.