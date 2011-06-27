  1. Home
Used 2001 BMW M Coupe Consumer Reviews

AWESOME M COUPE

DATOGUCH, 06/22/2002
THE M COUPE FITS THE DRIVER LIKE A GLOVE. THE SPORT SEATS ARE FIRM AND KEEPS THE DRIVER LOCKED IN PLACE. THE EUROPEAN SPEC. ENGINE CAN ONLY BE DESCRIBED AS RACE CAR LIKE WITH ITS SIX INDIVIDUAL THROTTLE BODIES AND INSTANT ACCELERATION. THE STARES I GET WHEN DRIVING THIS LITTLE ROCKET IS AMAZING. YOUNG AND OLD ALIKE ASK ME QUESTIONS ABOUT MY M COUPE SUCH AS " I'VE NEVER SEEN ONE OF THESE BEFORE". I AM COMPLETELY SATISFIED WITH MY PURCHASE!!!

Things you don't know...

willconltd, 05/17/2009
Amazing car. BMW did not include the M differential or the sport mode button for political reasons. You can install the sport mode with just a wire and a button. The diff can be replaced for under $100 from a breaking yard to bring up to the pace of the E46 M3. Try a launch with sport mode on and then you will not believe it. It's a rocket ship. 12.51 quarter, bone stock.

love this car!

Scott, 10/09/2005
I haven't experienced any of the build quality issues yet. The issues with the S54 engine are always in the back of my mind. Other than that, this car is just so enjoyable to drive. I love it. BMW will never build another car like this. Ever.

