  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Alpina
  4. Used 2003 BMW Alpina
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 BMW Alpina Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Alpina
5(90%)4(10%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Alpinas for sale
List Price Estimate
$19,549 - $40,254
Used Alpina for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

porsche killer

BMWfan, 04/24/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I sold my carrera for this little beauty, and it handles liek a dream! I thought my Porsche was agile and fast, was i wrong. I was considering a Z8, but i just needed that extra razor edge, this got me it.

Report Abuse

A Rare Modern BMW Classic

Gaelstorm, 10/21/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Z8 Alpina was purchased by me a month ago, used (of course), with 2,900 original owner miles. It was and is as new, since I have only added a few hundred miles in the month I've owned it. But I already know that it is an extraordinarily fun roadster/GT to drive quickly and that the styling will keep my affection forever. The 4.8 litre Alpina V8 has a wonderful, muffle rumble at idle and sounds like no other car I've owned when pressed. I am fortunate to have other fabulous cars, and would not own this if it was to be my only vehicle. But as a great, personal sport roadster, it is more reliable and less screaming for attention than a Ferrari. Elegant, sexy, reliable and smart.

Report Abuse

AWESOME!!!

angelchik, 10/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i love this car!! omg!!

Report Abuse

I love my new car!!!!!

kittie, 10/29/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love the 2003 BMW Alpina Compact Convertible. This is my type of car!! I love how little it is. It makes for a fast ride. Thank You Bunches.!!!

Report Abuse

Z8 sexiest and best in 35 years

dreamer888, 12/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the sexiest and best designed car I have seen since the early to mid 60's. It is a WOW car! It screams and handles like a tight machine. There is very little if anything lacking. It is a keeper and good luck finding one!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Alpinas for sale

Related Used 2003 BMW Alpina info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles