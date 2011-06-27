  1. Home
Used 1996 BMW 8 Series 850CSi Consumer Reviews

bmw 850 csi

abruzzo6969, 05/28/2003
a really very fast car.... excellent acceleration... presice brakes also... the style looks very classy too

