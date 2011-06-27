Used 1995 BMW 8 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
A Classic for the future - buy one now!
If you have the opportunity to drive one of these German thoroughbreds, grab that opportunity with both hands. This is a superb machine engineered more like a jet fighter than an automobile, unlike the common or garden tin boxes around today. Lie back in luxury and float on air, effortlessly swallowing up the miles. If you are lucky enough to have the chance to buy one, do!
840CI the Best Ride
The 8 is the most misunderstood auto design of the 90's, not a sports car but a pure touring luxury ride with the heart of sport car, the best design BMW has ever come up with. Its too bad that BMW luxuary & Americans with soft rides.
A few thoughts
I have driven the car for 4 years and about 50,000. It steers great and the suspension is awesome. I dropped in the Dinan chips which boosted performance and was worth the cost. I had an extended warranty that paid for some large repairs and I would not buy and 840 without one unless ou have a certified BMW mechanics
Outstanding BMW
If a person wanted to design and build a comfortable, reliable and fast road car all he would have to do is look at the E31 to see how it should be done. This automobile for it's bulk rides like a true luxury car with fire in it's heart. This BMW draws your eyes like a fine piece of art, when you look at it's understated but muscular body it just exudes refinement and power. No, it is NOT a sports car, it is a machine that pleases both your heart and soul. If you have the chance to purchase one of these Jewels do so, the only thing you will regret is not getting one before you bought what you have now.
Sponsored cars related to the 8 Series
Related Used 1995 BMW 8 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner