Used 1995 BMW 8 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

A Classic for the future - buy one now! Jeffrey Bowers , 05/05/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you have the opportunity to drive one of these German thoroughbreds, grab that opportunity with both hands. This is a superb machine engineered more like a jet fighter than an automobile, unlike the common or garden tin boxes around today. Lie back in luxury and float on air, effortlessly swallowing up the miles. If you are lucky enough to have the chance to buy one, do!

840CI the Best Ride Luigi Sciabarrasi , 03/16/2003 0 of 2 people found this review helpful The 8 is the most misunderstood auto design of the 90's, not a sports car but a pure touring luxury ride with the heart of sport car, the best design BMW has ever come up with. Its too bad that BMW luxuary & Americans with soft rides.

A few thoughts rabbitman , 03/06/2002 1 of 18 people found this review helpful I have driven the car for 4 years and about 50,000. It steers great and the suspension is awesome. I dropped in the Dinan chips which boosted performance and was worth the cost. I had an extended warranty that paid for some large repairs and I would not buy and 840 without one unless ou have a certified BMW mechanics