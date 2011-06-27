Used 1995 BMW 8 Series 850CSi Consumer Reviews

Fastest M8 , 05/11/2006

The pinnacle of BMW design and engineering is captured in this "no expense spared to develop" ultimate BMW supercoupe. An absolute dream to drive, you are the master of the universe on the highway with monstrous amounts of torque available at any speed or in any gear to propel you past virtually any plebian motorcar you may encounter along the way. The design of the 850CSi stills turns heads 15 years following its introduction, and the car is swiftly becoming a collectible with a sizeable cult following. BMW simply never built one better than the 850CSi - it's the total package of exclusivity, luxury and performance.