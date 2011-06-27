Used 1998 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Classy, Stylish, Head Turner.....Still Robert W. Eiser , 11/10/2015 740iL 4dr Sedan 14 of 14 people found this review helpful First they are inexpensive to purchase. I own a 1998 740l, was skeptical at first, 130K miles on her but in pristine condition other than needing new shoes. Hands down the best car I've ever owned or driven long distance in. Smooth ride, adjustable comfortable seating, cold a/c, strong and still turns heads after almost 18 years. Original paint still looks great as does the leather interior. Doors are heavy, it's a touring car, weighing in at some 4200 lbs. Keep on top of her maintenance as you would any other machine and she'll treat you right. My problem is with parking lots and people bumping into her front and rear fenders. These are impact trip guards that are easily replaced. Forget the BMW dealer on parts, check out eBay and you'll find what you need way cheaper. Find a local mechanic who understands BMW's and you'll save a ton of money plus have a mechanic that knows your car. The digital display lose pixels but the instrument panel is perfect. For the price they are a steal and a piece of BMW history. Mine is my daily driver. Window regulators could be constructed stronger, plan on replacing these every few years, again eBay is the place to buy them. Like everything else, pick a good one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What A Ride! eurorider1 , 12/03/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought it used 6 years ago with 100.000 miles and have driven coast to coast and beyond. Never has broken down and always ready and willing to hit the highway as fast and as long as I dare. It will cruise all day at 100 mph and you arrive safe and fit. And it gets LOOKS! Rode in a newer 750LI to NY. I didnt like it as well as the ol E38. Best bang for the money and it you take care of her she will never let you down.... Report Abuse

Yes, it is the ultimate driving machine! gelly70 , 09/10/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I know; I havent had this awesome car for long (since June 2010). However, I drove it from Chicago, IL to Norfolk, VA in a super comfortable 14 hrs (939 mi) ride. I got 24 mpg. Very quiet & smooth ride, comfortable driving position, very nice sound system, impressive braking, powerful engine; bottom line: One GREAT vehicle for what I paid for! I just have brace for the shock, when I take it to BMW dealership to get an additional key and new brake lining (pads) replacement. I am the second owner of this very well care for, Protection Package 750IL baby. Now I understand why its called The Ultimate Driving Machine Report Abuse

Amazing reliable first car e2ek1eles212 , 02/27/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Yes, i purchased a 1998 for my first car and it wasnt a mistake. ive had dreams of buying one for my first car since i was 14 and i finally found one. it had 117,000 miles when i bought it and i havent had any serious problems. Everyone told me it was a bad idea to get a car like this because it was so impractical. They said it was bad on gas and parts would be so expensive but so far ive had to replace a water pump and a few other repairs of that sort and i could comfortable affford them on my minimum wage salary. The gas isnt bad in this car at all. Its actually quite good for a 2+ ton v8. I love this car and i hope it will last for a very very long time. Report Abuse