Used 1994 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Twice is a charm 2 is a charm , 09/06/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I enjoy driving this car, mainly because the horsepower is amazing and the ride is excellent. Had a 1984 733i and loved it. This one is a v8 and man is it like night and day between the two. Had oil change, wiper, air filter, tire rotated and radiator fluid and man you can feel the difference and power. Like the computer. Heated seats, phone and memory seats and lumbar support. I'm in heaven and loving it. Worth the time and effort to fix whatever is wrong with it. Last a very long time. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned. Larry Martensson , 07/01/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned many, many vehicles for the past 45 years; new and used; foreign and domestic. (BMWs, Saabs, Volvos, Hondas, Toyotas, a VW Beetle, Fords, a Buick, a Chevy, an Olds.. and maybe some I've forgotten!). The 94 740i I now own is by far the best vehicle I've ever owned. It looks good, drives beautifully, has plenty of power (I outrun many a car!), and has had no problems. The Nikasil block was a problem; but most have been replaced. Mine has the Nikasil and has no problems (and since sulphur in gas was the culprit.. if your Nikasil is OK now... don't worry since sulphur is now greatly reduced in our gas). Report Abuse

Built to last TF , 05/23/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I drove this 94 old body 740il from 130,000 to 170,000 with no issues. The body and finish look new (thanks BMW). The chrome perfect. Body rubber is pliable. Plastic door handle seals and BMW badge aging are the only blemish - both cheap replacements. Fuel economy is still 24 mpg on the highway - unreal for a 14 y V8. Build product quality on this 740il is superior to the 200x year MBs I shop for. I run 10% ethanol without a problem at 148 mph - no problem - it was in its element. Starts immediately - engine is smooth and quiet. Parts prices are not high and low maintenance you can do all yourself. Best car ever made? It just might be. Report Abuse

1994 740i stay away Golf , 01/23/2004 3 of 5 people found this review helpful The vehicle has a short block issue. The car run good at high speed, but performs badly at stand still. Idle is low due to a leak down engine problem. The problem was well noted by BMW and 180,000 units were affected. The Engine is this car does not do well with American gas due to a Nakusil material that the short block is made of. There's material on the web that supports this claim. The car is no good for that year. I wonder if the BMW engineer was terminated. The dealer sold me the car knowing that it had a problem that they could not fix. As a consumer it only to me one day to late to figure that out. Report Abuse