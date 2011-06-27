Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
640i review
Wayne S, 10/13/2016
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Need to put better tires. Have had blowouts on 3 of the 4 tires and only10000 miles.Still tires are the issue!! Performance is the best for the money. Good overall value
The Black Beauty is a dream.
Jim Ritchie, 08/24/2018
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have been driving 3 series for the last 23 yers and the upgrade to the 6 series is really worth it. Bigger cockpit and better (but still tight( back seat. Two sets of golf clubs in the trunk. Great tech and safety features. I'll be driving this for years to come.
