Used 2004 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera meets practicality!
I would choose BMWs over Mercedes and other equivalent cars. Having said that only cars I would drool over this one are BMW M5 and M6. I got this car with full option and everything ranging from parking distance control to cold weather packages, all very useful. If you hear people complaining about the BMW iDrive system, don't believe them. Unless you are very old- fashioned and don't know how to use a computer, you won't have a problem with the iDrive function. This car has a surprisingly big trunk and back seats are plenty for people under six feet tall. This car drives like a Porsche 911 but it can also be driven like a luxury sedan so it's lot more practical for everyday use.
love my 645 coupe
i love to drive my 645 coupe. i feel very safe in it. the power and handling are fantastic.
In for service
Over 20 days in shop in 3 months. driver side door did not operate windows would not go down using key. Air bag light on.Every time in shop you loose your programs ie; radio seats etc.$900 for phone and still does not work. Waiting for memo from Germany to make it work!!!
The 645 is Incredible
I just test drove the 645 coupe and convertible. Both were just incredible although I settled on and ordered the coupe. Mineral silver with black interior. I think that BMW has hit it on the button with the 645. I love the appearance of the coupe. I think that its lines are strong, and classic, but definitely different that all of the other coupes out there, that seem to all look similiar, or odd. Its acceleration and handling on turns was perfection. Just a joy to drive. The interior cabin is appropriately luxurious for a sports coupe and with the idrive not cluttered up with a lot of unnecessary dials and gadgets.
What a Ride
My first BMW... a great place to start! Very attractive, comfortable and quick. Love the level cornering and the instant acceleration. Very smooth shifting. An eye catcher on the roads. Forget about the back seat space complaints... that's not what you'd buy it for. I-Drive is a foolish invention, but merely a nuisance once you get the hang of it.
