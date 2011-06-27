Estimated values
2004 BMW 6 Series 645Ci 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,231
|$9,025
|$10,631
|Clean
|$5,605
|$8,135
|$9,565
|Average
|$4,353
|$6,354
|$7,433
|Rough
|$3,101
|$4,574
|$5,301
Estimated values
2004 BMW 6 Series 645Ci 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,006
|$10,149
|$11,954
|Clean
|$6,302
|$9,148
|$10,756
|Average
|$4,894
|$7,145
|$8,358
|Rough
|$3,487
|$5,143
|$5,961