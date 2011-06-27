Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
More about the 2015 6 Series Gran Coupe
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
List Price Range
$26,995 - $31,995
Like Every Beauty - There's always something

David, 03/20/2018
640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I really enjoy driving this car as it's quick, stylish and beautiful with both interior and exterior quality above most on the road. Keep in mind that this is big vehicle so quick is a relative, but in true BMW fashion the car will get you up to 80mph+ without you even being aware even in city traffic. However, there is a noticeable lag from the turbo and gas mileage borders on atrocious for this day and age when driven even just modestly aggressive. With that said, it's quiet and smooth at speeds of even 100mph. The I-Drive is far better than the old days and better than any I've used. Also, the rear seats fold down which increases the utility greatly and was one of the reason I decided to buy this model. The interior quality is among the best, although taller drivers and passengers will need to watch their heads as the car is low and wide both inside and out.So you get a gorgeous car, room for large items in the back (especially with the rear seats folded) as well as a wonderful touring car with front seats that will make your time in the car very comfy. All this for a mere $90K or so.... And that's where the rub is for me. Despite being treated with the M badging and upgraded package, my in line 6 cylinder still lacks fairly basic items like blind spot detection, intuitive cruise control, lane keep, upgraded stereo and the one that drives me crazy, a power trunk. The power trunk is not even an option, but adding these other items along with the accompanying, required packages and you're approaching $100K. In addition, I had to pay extra via aftermarket hack to have simple things like mirrors fold with remote, windows down with remote, auto engine shutoff disabled. Seems to me that even for the messily $87K that my car cost new it should really have these items. I am pretty sure the same year Honda Accord has more amenities. I mean, come on BMW. In short, love the way the car looks and drives, miss the gadgets, hate the value for price proposition.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sleek 640i

Bernard Collier, 11/14/2018
640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Great car. Be prepared for a multitude of gadgets and gizmos.

Technology
Performance
Comfort
Love my 650i

M.Redd, 09/20/2018
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Great shopping experience. Mileage was super low. Edmund's has very accurate information and made it easy to connect with the dealer.

Safety
Performance
Comfort
