2019 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
After 5 months...
I almost skipped this edition (G30) of the 5-series, because I wasn't thrilled with the conservative design. After 5 months of driving this, I'm blown away..the ride quality with the 540i is just...perfect, especially compared to the bulky previous generation (F10). The build quality is spot-on, the ergonomics are ideal, and the design aesthetic actually emerges more over time. Bravo, BMW.
The good bad and the ugly
I purchased my 2019 540I in June. The power and handling is amazing. I had a 2017 Mercedes E 300 which only barely had adequate power. The ride is very comfortable. I have had issues with the back up camera. It works about 75% of the time. The dealer cannot find anything wrong with it. Even after I showed them a video of it not working. There is a message on the dashboard that says Emergency call system malfunction. This blocks out all other information from being displayed including the odometer. The dealer said this is a battery that is back ordered in Germany. They have no idea how long it will take until they will get it. I am trading this car in by the end of the year. I will probably get another Mercedes with a bigger engine.
Safety over Style
My BMW 540i is a safety beast! I wanted and got every safety feature that BMW currently has available. I got the Sandstone Blue which is gorgeous. It is so easy to use the instruments. If the front seats are all the way back (you must be over 6'2") the back seat passenger has enough room not to feel cramped. When the seats are more reasonable, it is luxorous. I just feel Safe. I had to get out of a situation and without putting it in Sport mode, I excellerated out of the traffic cluster. The price is NOT the best, but for my safety and my families, how can you put a price on either.
Love this 540i
Very happy to own this car, upgraded from 2010 528i, can’t stop taking it out for driving, very luxurious interior, nice touch screen, a bit confused with touch screen controls with Apple CarPlay mixed-in at beginning (not able to make a one-push call from steering column call button, but must use touch screen to make a call?), seats are very comfortable giving plenty of support to back, very slight body roll, soft and quiet ride, steering is direct and precise, acceleration is fast, transmission is buttery smooth, gas mileage is good for such a big car, mixed driving city and hwy at 25mpg, would like to have more storage space at door panel, overall, very pleased to own this car. Still in love affair with this 5er after more than a year.
540i 2019 love it
Oh, I enjoy every second driving. Super luxury, super acceleration, reasonable mpg even on sports mode. And best - I got it for 100 less lease on memorial day
