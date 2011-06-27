Used 2009 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Worst Car I've Ever Owned
At 58,000 miles this BMW began failing on nearly every other drive. Even when I was selling it, it broke down on two consecutive test drives. The repairs were nearly $3,000.00 just for those two repairs. It's a fun enough car when it's running correctly but, given the performance of far more economical cars, I would never consider another BMW. I also have to comment on the tires: if you think this AWD car is going to perform in snow, you'll be disappointed. There's not enough tread depth in the low profile tires. You'll need dedicated snow tires if you drive in snow regularly. All in all, it was a bad experience. The car is overpriced. The dealership service department tries to gouge you (politely, of course) and the car is completely unreliable. I would never consider another one. **** its now been two years since I was lucky enough to sell the BMW. I have been asked to update my review. I can't over emphasize how unreliable the BMW was. I would never buy another turbo equipped BMW. I'm happily in a Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition and loving the ride, size and durability. I was a fool to buy that BMW. Chasing shiny objects....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
