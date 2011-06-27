Used 2006 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

a little pain for lots of fun gain bummer530 , 04/08/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful In the market for a car in 2009 and for the price of a boring Accord V6 ($39k in Canada) I got a 530xiT CPO with 60,000 km on it. Had to deal with electronic glitches here and there (tire sensors, oil level sensors, etc) and the transmission is somehow brutal when accelerating from a red light. Also experience problems at idle, irregular rpms..but all covered by CPO warranty. Driving is a blast: I put 40,000 km on it annually and wouldn't want to drive any other car @$700/month. If I could afford a '12 MB E350 4matic station, I could consider a trade but even if I need to rebuild the tranny, it will still be cheaper and more fun to drive my 530xit into the ground. 170k km heading for 400k Report Abuse

Great Wagon mycayenneturbo , 01/31/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful We recently purchased a pre-owned 530xi Sports Wagon with 70k miles on it, oh what can we say, we love it! We just took it for a long trip(800 miles round trip) to visit our family and the road trip was a joy. It is very fun to drive & seats are on the firm side and supportive and it didn't give me lower back pain for driving for such long hours! The interior is very quiet(not as quiet as Lexus cars) and it rides very smoothly. We folded the back seats down and it created a great bed for our dogs and spacious cargo area for our luggage. My husband hated the idea of owning a station wagon but he likes this one, it is beautiful, probably one of the best looking station wagons available today. Report Abuse

Doesn't leave much to desire Vitix2 , 03/18/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned the BMW 530XiT for 4 yrs. and I can't think of another car that I would have preferred to own/drive regularly. By now you know that it is a great car. It exemplifies quality, athleticism, utility, and looks (IMHO). No need to rehash those traits. So, I'll move onto what I think could be improved. Power: It does great at highway speed or once you get the RPMs up. But, that performance is unmatched at the low end. Idrive: My system gets stuck at times and I have to re-select functions. No big deal, but I expect better. Panoramic Sliding Roof: Great feature, but wind noise over 30mph is out of control. Worse, BMW does not make a wind deflector that fits the model. Report Abuse

the ultimate family wagon gillie , 11/30/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Quality of build is noted just openning the doors. Interior appointments are perfecto. Compares favorably to my M5 in terms of finish and the good feeling sitting in driver's seat engendors. The iDrive is simple, perhaps too simple for the auto critics. 28 mpg on the road is just fine. I wish it were a couple of thousand cheaper but this car is a keeper so the price is not so upsetting. Report Abuse