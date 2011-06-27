Used 2006 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
a little pain for lots of fun gain
In the market for a car in 2009 and for the price of a boring Accord V6 ($39k in Canada) I got a 530xiT CPO with 60,000 km on it. Had to deal with electronic glitches here and there (tire sensors, oil level sensors, etc) and the transmission is somehow brutal when accelerating from a red light. Also experience problems at idle, irregular rpms..but all covered by CPO warranty. Driving is a blast: I put 40,000 km on it annually and wouldn't want to drive any other car @$700/month. If I could afford a '12 MB E350 4matic station, I could consider a trade but even if I need to rebuild the tranny, it will still be cheaper and more fun to drive my 530xit into the ground. 170k km heading for 400k
Great Wagon
We recently purchased a pre-owned 530xi Sports Wagon with 70k miles on it, oh what can we say, we love it! We just took it for a long trip(800 miles round trip) to visit our family and the road trip was a joy. It is very fun to drive & seats are on the firm side and supportive and it didn't give me lower back pain for driving for such long hours! The interior is very quiet(not as quiet as Lexus cars) and it rides very smoothly. We folded the back seats down and it created a great bed for our dogs and spacious cargo area for our luggage. My husband hated the idea of owning a station wagon but he likes this one, it is beautiful, probably one of the best looking station wagons available today.
Doesn't leave much to desire
I've owned the BMW 530XiT for 4 yrs. and I can't think of another car that I would have preferred to own/drive regularly. By now you know that it is a great car. It exemplifies quality, athleticism, utility, and looks (IMHO). No need to rehash those traits. So, I'll move onto what I think could be improved. Power: It does great at highway speed or once you get the RPMs up. But, that performance is unmatched at the low end. Idrive: My system gets stuck at times and I have to re-select functions. No big deal, but I expect better. Panoramic Sliding Roof: Great feature, but wind noise over 30mph is out of control. Worse, BMW does not make a wind deflector that fits the model.
the ultimate family wagon
Quality of build is noted just openning the doors. Interior appointments are perfecto. Compares favorably to my M5 in terms of finish and the good feeling sitting in driver's seat engendors. The iDrive is simple, perhaps too simple for the auto critics. 28 mpg on the road is just fine. I wish it were a couple of thousand cheaper but this car is a keeper so the price is not so upsetting.
The BEST wagon EVER
This is the 3rd wagon I have owned and the 2nd BMW wagon, this is by far the BEST wagon EVER, the all wheel drive and the navagation were not available on the 1999 wagon, and it truly makes this the BEST wagon ever, I also love the fact I have Blue tooth and my phones address book in my BMW, it also links to my iPod so I am a happy camper.
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series
Related Used 2006 BMW 5 Series Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner