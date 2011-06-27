Used 1995 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

1995 BMW 530i jpac , 10/07/2002 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Excellent road car, great performance in any engine. Handling is best part of the car. Better than most new cars I have driven. Report Abuse

1995 540i BEST BMW CAR EVER!!! no nikasil problem. bmw540ifan , 06/24/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I just got my first BMW A 1995 540i with the original engine block Nikasil. Never was replaced. Only has 80k on it. Runs JUST FINE!! I love this car it handles great, wish I could buy another. Great with turns, has POWER... Had the local BMW shop check the engine out and said its still strong and good. The whole Nikasil thing was blown out of the water, some were affected while others were not. I will never go back to a honda again thats for sure. Love this car will and go to the grave with it. SMOOTH SMOOTH SMOOTH...

95 540il my kind of car RADJED , 04/06/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this car used on a lease forfeiture. Strongest car I had ever driven at the time. Used it for business for 2 years then gave it to my wife for our personal use. Big horsepower on a short, heavy body. Turns great like all big german cars. Seats are comfortable. Leg room short for adults in the rear. Only complaints are the weak front center arm rests and the lack of drink holders.

Do I need a new mechanic? needsanewone , 09/03/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful After reading all these stellar reviews I'm beginning to wonder if I need a new mechanic. I bought this car used, 6 years ago. It's pushing 200,000 miles, but I hear these cars can last forever. It shudders HARD when I drive between 45-55 mph, drivers side window regulator regularly craps out, belts fall off, has a severe oil leak that can't seem to be fixed, and a coolant light that beeps at me no matter what I do (so I either leave my lights on, because I've grown to ignore the beep, or run the risk of overheating because it cries wolf all the time). Interior display has dimmed to the point of invisibility, and the following parts melted off: hood ornament, side mirror, interior door frame.