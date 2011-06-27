  1. Home
Used 1993 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.8
6 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Investing in the past pays in the Future

Stacy, 05/09/2006
I purchased a 1993 BMW 525i when it had over 121,000 miles on it. I did not blink when this great automobile came my way. I paid under market value for the car and it was in excellent condition. I have not had any problems with this thirteen year old beauty. It drives smooth and incredibly quiet. The style is a little dated, but the interior features are not. This old car is still quite a luxury. Anyone thinking about owning an older BMW should not think too hard, because my car is proof that reliable engineering will last over 200,000 miles. This 13 year old BMW is the first one that I have owned and I now claim to be an exclusive BMW owner.

1993 bmw

eneed, 06/22/2004
excellent value very reliable great on fuel perfect finish leather interior like new great handling

bullet proof

bmw fan, 06/04/2002
This is the best car I have ever owned. Hope the new model is as good.

Very excited

Radley Espadron, 08/07/2002
The feel and power of this car makes me feel like I'mm actually driving a sports car. But the roominess reminds me that I'm in a sedan.

Old school fun

ucancallmenick, 04/07/2014
This car was purchased in 2010 as my first car. I have loved it since the day we bought it with 149,000 miles, it's been reliable, comfortable, and it has superb handling. Now that it has 184,000 miles it still drives like a champ. It did have a few missteps, but you don't buy a $1,800 BMW and expect it to be perfect. First the passenger side window motors went out in 2010, then the alternator in 2012, and the cooling system finally in 2014. Still, it never really let me down, it has gone through three accidents relatively unscathed too. Awesome german engineering.

