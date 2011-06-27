Used 1993 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Investing in the past pays in the Future Stacy , 05/09/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased a 1993 BMW 525i when it had over 121,000 miles on it. I did not blink when this great automobile came my way. I paid under market value for the car and it was in excellent condition. I have not had any problems with this thirteen year old beauty. It drives smooth and incredibly quiet. The style is a little dated, but the interior features are not. This old car is still quite a luxury. Anyone thinking about owning an older BMW should not think too hard, because my car is proof that reliable engineering will last over 200,000 miles. This 13 year old BMW is the first one that I have owned and I now claim to be an exclusive BMW owner. Report Abuse

1993 bmw eneed , 06/22/2004 2 of 6 people found this review helpful excellent value very reliable great on fuel perfect finish leather interior like new great handling

bullet proof bmw fan , 06/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned. Hope the new model is as good.

Very excited Radley Espadron , 08/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The feel and power of this car makes me feel like I'mm actually driving a sports car. But the roominess reminds me that I'm in a sedan.