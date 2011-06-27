Used 1993 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews
Investing in the past pays in the Future
I purchased a 1993 BMW 525i when it had over 121,000 miles on it. I did not blink when this great automobile came my way. I paid under market value for the car and it was in excellent condition. I have not had any problems with this thirteen year old beauty. It drives smooth and incredibly quiet. The style is a little dated, but the interior features are not. This old car is still quite a luxury. Anyone thinking about owning an older BMW should not think too hard, because my car is proof that reliable engineering will last over 200,000 miles. This 13 year old BMW is the first one that I have owned and I now claim to be an exclusive BMW owner.
More than a grocery getter
I bought this car with 109K from a BMW dealership for commuting to work and hauling our Labradors. It has proven to be reliable, enjoyable to drive, relatively economical, and one of the best vehicles we've ever owned.
Aged very well
I enjoyed driving this car especially on the open road where it excelled. I had a few unexpected problems with the injector system. Also the rear hatch and window gave me some trouble. I only wish the driver's seat would move back 2 more inches!! I am only 6'0" tall, but I would get uncomfortable on longer trips and my wife, same height, actually disliked the seats even more. The switch for the heated seats is badly located. When you fold down the rear seats you can carry a ton of stuff! Even at over 100k miles it was a purring cat. The extra long double sun roof was awesome. Gas mileage was a problem with high prices, but the power and stable ride are the trade off. No cup holders, though!
93 BMW 525i
I have owned this car for 10 years and it has been great. It still drives as if on rails. Acceleration and handling are outstanding. The five speed manual is smooth as silk. Interior is holding up well. Heated seats are great in the winter. When in for service, I get a free loaner. It is always a comfort to get my car back as I believe it actually drives better than the loaner cars even after these many years.
1993 bmw
excellent value very reliable great on fuel perfect finish leather interior like new great handling
