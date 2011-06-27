Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
no surpeises
Edmunds review is accurate, and others must share their opinions. Because 5 series GT's are hard to find, I ordered a 2014 550i xdrive. I like it because it is a large, comfortable, powerful sedan, that converts into a large trunk when needed. In my case, that's about six times per year, and I hope BMW keeps making them. After two years and over thirty thousand miles, I'm very satisfied with this car. It's functional and fun to drive. It's now three years old and has over 50000 miles. There have been no mechanical issues, and the interior looks and feels new. I expect to drive it at least another year. May, 2018. I liked the 550GT a lot, but wanted to try something different, so I now have an X5. First impression is that I like the elevated height which provides better vision for the driver.
Best luxury car for the money
I only have one minor complaint with my car. It doesn't have a compass in the mirror as my three series did. Buy a used certified car from a dealer and know your prices before shopping. I bought mine for $3,000. less than the asking price. I still have my car after 2 1/2 years and it still runs great. I'm trying to upgrade to a 2018 but I can't find one so I will be keeping mine. It has 66k miles on it.
