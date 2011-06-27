Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

428i gran coupe 2016 Mr. X , 06/04/2016 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought 428i gran coupe a month ago, drove it for nearly 1000 miles, this car is a beast on the roads especially when you activate the sport mode you feel the car is roaring and eager for your push on the gas pedal.....handling and steering feedback is perfect, I used to have Mazda 6, honda civic, Kia sportage, Hyundai....This car is from another realm, if you are a type of guys that like fun in driving, acceleration and sharp turns then this car is for you.... Add to that a great gas mileage for the power it generates. Around 27 mpg combined. My advice to you is that if you like to own the car until it dies then spend extra bucks on getting technology package (with head up display feature), premium package which adds a lot of conveniece, rear view camera, and if you live in cold area then add a winter package, believe me it worth every penny.... It is a luxury sport car with acceptable cost and looks much better than 3 series ... If you are into luxury and do not care about fun in driving or if your budget is limited then search for a lower class cars.... (some new kia cars looks more luxurious from inside than my BMW, but driving and controlling is none compared to BMW)...... BTW, if you have a family with big dudes (6'1 and above), then rear seating might become an issue..... Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Ultimate driving machine - for real Craig Moss , 06/04/2016 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is our fifth BMW. Drove 3 series while we had kids at home. Then got a 1-series that was a blast to drive - handled like go-kart. Decided to go for the 428 instead of the 228. We got a 428i with a manual transmission. What a great car. Great handling and acceleration. Really nice transmission. A dream car on country roads. Took it up to Vermont on backroads and couldn't stop smiling. Quite and smooth on highways. Usually drive it in Sport mode - which makes a noticeable difference. The rear seat is big enough for adults, especially around town or for an hour or so. The 2016 model has so many great standard features. We don't care about GPS because we use our iPhones, so we didn't get that package. Just added heated seat/steering wheel. Makes it a great value if you don't load up on the options. Beautiful looking car with great lines. Many people comment on how great it looks. The Ultimate Driving Machine... and I don't work for BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun Car George Golomb , 01/23/2016 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The convertible is fun to drive in good weather with the top down. What pleasantly surprised me is how comfortable the car is in cold weather. With heated seats, the hardtop convertible feels warm and delightful on cold days. I continue to enjoy the car years after I bought it. It drives well. I enjoy the exterior and interior styling of the car. I am happy that it is mine. I have cold weather tires for it for the cold weather months. A lady came up to me a few days ago and said: “Cute car. Do you want to trade?” I smiled and said: “No. I like the car.” Update: Now that I have had the car for 9 months, my appreciation for the car has grown. Except for a small glitch on one day (which was corrected in one visit by the dealer), the car has been very pleasurable to own and drive. I am glad I bought it. I am proud to drive it and show it to my friends. My friends like it too. One of my friends said it was the most exciting car he had ever seen. The BMW dealership has given me nice loaner cars when I brought my car in for maintenance, e.g. a beautiful BMW convertible. Update: Now that I have had the car several years and have driven about 17,000 miles, it continues to be a joy to drive. It has been reliable, fun to own, and I am proud to own it. During the winter months, I am primarily driving a Mercedes Benz SUV. When the weather improves in the Spring, I plan to drive the BMW more than I do in the winter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Nice Car Turns into a Nightmare! Ray Alvarez , 03/03/2017 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 23 of 27 people found this review helpful The engine in my 2016 BMW 435i literally blew-up and now BMW is refusing to honor the warranty. The repair shop claims they found water spots in the air intake plenum. They claim that due to recent heavy rains and driving through "a puddle" 5 weeks earlier caused a piston connecting rod to break through the side of the engine block! This is even though the car ran perfectly for the entire 5 week period and 2500 miles after the rain event without even the slightest vibration. What they couldn't explain, at all, was how enough water made it past the air cleaner without getting the air cleaner wet or damaged! The rain event did short a couple electronic systems as error codes indicated and put the car into a "limp-home" mode, but were simply cleared and reset after I had them checked. Interestingly, the service advisor and a service manager kept aggressively encouraging me to "just file a claim with your insurance carrier" and that "people have been doing it there all the time"! It seemed like a "go-to" line for these guys even though any competent mechanic would conclude that this engine did not "blow" due to water damage! I checked with a few! It has been my experience here that BMW, through their authorized representatives, will do anything possible to avoid responsibility in honoring their warranty including encouraging their customers to commit insurance fraud. At least this was the "feeling" I was left with after my conversations with the service staff at the particular BMW dealer in Long Beach, California. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse