Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 4 Series
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
List Price Range
$12,995 - $20,790
Used 4 Series for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Happy NC driver

paprof, 12/06/2014
428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I just bought a 2015 428i last month. I added a backup camera and the oyster dakota leather seats but kept the price under $42K. The 2015 model also comes with bluetooth streaming. (The tech is OK but not on par with many other 2015 offerings from a range of brands.) I'm a big guy (6'3" and 300lbs) but I fit nicely in the wider, longer interior of the 428i whereas I always had trouble in a 3 series. I was also a bit cramped in the 2015 MB C300 and I didn't fit at all in the new Acura TLX. In my opinion, the ride, transmission, and handling are far superior to my previous two cars (an Infiniti G37 and Lexus ES350). The closest competitor is the 2015 MB C300 (or wait for 2017 Audi A5).

Best BMW I have owned

Greg Martin, 02/02/2018
428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is super quick for a 4 cyl. I found myself going 100 mph and I swear I did not push down on the accelerator. The only thing that is a little squirrely is there is no spare tire. That may be a problem if you are going in a non populated area and needed to get a new tire.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sporty Luxury

Adam Windeler, 09/08/2018
428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Comfortable, sporty, and luxury in a single package. The sporty and classy look of the 4 Series Coupe caught my attention, and I knew it was the car I wanted after the first test drive. The 2.0L turbo engine is fantastic for someone who appreciates efficiency, yet wants reliable power to accelerate and pass. I can’t tell when the turbo engages- there is no lag. It is a perfect car for a commuter; add 2 more passengers and a full tank of gas, and the 3.0L six might be in order. I am two weeks into ownership, and so far am amazed at the perfect balance of sportiness, comfort, and surprising quietness of my 2015 428i. So far I am very pleased.

Daddy like!

Tony, 01/20/2016
428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

If you have the extra money and are looking for a quality built vehicle, the BMW 4 series Coupe is hands down your new car. Handling, acceleration, comfort and just a damn fun car to drive. There are to few cons to mention except for the elephant in the room. The fully or even semi fully loaded 4 series will cause you to dig deep into your pocket book or wallet. The only look the basic no frills 4 series Coupe gets is as you pass them by in the lot on your way to the well equipped model. The price was the only obstacle that prevented me from owning one of these dream machines.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
a great road car

Pete Constancia, 03/06/2019
435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

A great car to drive. smmooth engine, seamless trans. Suspension firm but not harsh. It stops I'm expert on brakes but I have no trouble with them. Instruments are German, more compilcated than needed. Had a Toyota that was not even close in to this BMW but to do simple tasks all I had to do was turn a dial or push a button. Many tasks in the BMW are done by calling up a menu go to a sub menu to do some thing.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
