Used 2014 BMW 4 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car - but I dislike "I-Drive" electronics Phil B. , 04/09/2016 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd BMW coupe. I had a fabulous 328i which I drove for 16 years with almost no failures/repairs. My 3-year old 435i with 2WD and 6-speed manual is fun to drive, comfortable, great looking and overall a pretty good car. with just miles my car has been back to the dealer twice for repairs. The "computer" that controls the fancy electronic dashboard needed to be replaced because if could no longer connect via the AT&T 2G network - which no longer exists. And then just a week later, that new control unit failed and needed to be replaced again. Despite being advertised as getting just 25-28 mpg, I am finding that I get about 28 mpg in the city, and 32 mpg on the highway (driving at a steady 79 mph). The manual transmission clearly helps me on gas mileage. However: the BMW I-drive controls for the audio system are pretty sad. When getting back into the car, the display screen will never be the same as previous. This means you will always have to press buttons to return to the display you want to see. (I wonder how long before those buttons wear out...... Probably just after warranty expires!) And every time you use the car you will need to turn up the audio volume again. Stupid.stupid.stupid. But worst of all is that the logic behind the operation of the audio..... Well, it just defies all intuitive logic! As much as I love manual transmissions, I doubt that I will buy another BMW with this crummy electronic control system. Another complaint: Run-flat tires. These are noisy, harsh-riding, expensive, and are already more than half worn-out after just 14000 miles. I intend to replace them with standard type tires. Then I'll buy an emergency inflator kit and maybe a membership with AAA. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car, LOUSY Company John S. , 06/01/2016 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful The car itself is fantastic. Bought the six-cylinder version not because of the added power but because there is no comparison in smoothness. Incredibly smooth power with great brakes and handling. Nice styling and finishing, as one should expect. Beautiful, comfortable interior although the leather in the driver's seat developed a wrinkle across the back TWICE until BMW finally had an upholsterer add additional attachments (I'm 6-4 and 190, so it's not my weight). Stereo, navigation, and bluetooth work easily for me, although it would be better yet if you could get both the birdseye view and the rearview camera view on the same screen. What ruins the situation is the LOUSY manner in which BMW treated me over a $100 repair. One (1) wheel developed black spots that leached through the paint and left streaks. The other three wheels were/are perfect because I am obsessive about cleanliness. The dealer tried to remove the spots with solvent and instead removed the silver paint and left the black spots. They referred me to the Regional Representative, who declared the spots to be "probably tar," not even "definitely tar" -- how can they say that when solvent takes off the paint and leaves the spots, and there's not a spot of tar on any of the other three wheels? And to make matters worse, I waited a month for that appointment and then sat there for two hours to discuss the problem, and he totally blew me off. Upon learning what he had written on the repair order, the dealer offered to goodwill half of the $100 repair bill. I refused because it's not the money, it's the principle of the thing. It's bad paint, cover it under the *(&^ warranty! I then elevated this to BMW NA, where things went from bad to worse. They ignored my complaint for weeks, didn't return phone calls, and didn't respond to followup e-mails. Finally a "Resolution Specialist" rudely told me that they didn't know what caused the problem, but it wasn't covered by the warranty. So I asked him -- do you mean all everyone from BMW that I've spoken to so far have been WASTING MY TIME when it wasn't even covered by the warranty? He said yes. He couldn't tell me where it said this in the warranty book (paint defects are not excluded, road damage is), so I wrote a letter to the President of BMW NA. A lady responded and looked into it, but the result was that they would "goodwill" the entire repair. This is better but I'm not satisfied because they still won't tell me why it's not covered under the warranty, and there has been no apology for the bad information, wasting my time (if it's really not covered), or the delays or misinformation. Oh, for my "goodwill" the repair -- I was told to speak to a specific person at the dealer -- who has thus far refused to return my phone call for four days. BMW, if you're listening, your car is great but I'll never buy another because of the way you treat your customer over a $100 repair. You lose my business forever to save yourself a $100 repair -- that's sure a funny way to do business. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent car for demanding drivers nt123 , 06/18/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Got mine a month ago with the sport package. Drives really well especially in sport and sport+ modes. Cornering is excellent as is acceleration and braking. Road noise is higher that I was expecting and there is a little bit of vibration in sport model at slower speeds especially with the sunroof open. Asbsolute fun to drive for demanding driver.. Report Abuse

European Delivery Experience miami_dan , 03/30/2014 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We've just returned from our European Delivery experience and it met and exceeded our expectations. We picked up our F32 at the BMW Welt and toured the factory. In the week before turning it over to be shipped to us in the US we put over 1,800 miles on it and toured Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. The ride was super and although I did obey the break-in guidelines, did not exceed 100mph or 4,500rpm, the car performed very well. It's a much smoother ride than my '09 335i which has the sport package. Having the ability to select between "comfort", the default, and "sport" or "sport +" was very nice. Although the numbers don't reflect it the cabin feels noticeably larger. 4/2/16 - UPDATE: After almost 2 years with this car I still love it. Other than the turbo-charger needing to be replaced I've had no issues with it. Still drive, runs and looks great! Very convenient when my wife is with me in the car that when her phone rings the car's blue tooth picks it up and allows us to answer with the car. No switching between phones. 10/2016 Update Still loving this car! No maintenance issues and everything still works great. It's still a fun, comfortable ride. This both in city and highway driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse