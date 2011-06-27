  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/537.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Torque200 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Track Handling Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,450
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,450
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down Rear Seatyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,450
18" Turbine Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
18" V-Spoke Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non-Runflat Tiresyes
18" V-Spoke Ferric Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Exterior Colors
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Venetian Beige/Black Dakota, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Oyster Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige/Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,450
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
