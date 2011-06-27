Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Series Sedan
328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,467*
Total Cash Price
$22,070
340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,814*
Total Cash Price
$29,643
328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$72,338*
Total Cash Price
$29,859
340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,516*
Total Cash Price
$22,502
320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,008*
Total Cash Price
$31,374
328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,419*
Total Cash Price
$21,637
328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,233*
Total Cash Price
$24,450
320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,000*
Total Cash Price
$26,830
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,419*
Total Cash Price
$21,637
3 Series Wagon
328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,911*
Total Cash Price
$30,508
328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,379*
Total Cash Price
$25,748
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$5,042
|Maintenance
|$2,956
|$1,758
|$1,677
|$635
|$3,492
|$10,519
|Repairs
|$1,719
|$1,838
|$1,982
|$2,135
|$2,297
|$9,971
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,187
|$954
|$707
|$443
|$159
|$3,450
|Depreciation
|$5,693
|$2,593
|$2,283
|$2,022
|$1,816
|$14,405
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,342
|$9,854
|$9,440
|$8,108
|$10,723
|$53,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,393
|$1,436
|$6,772
|Maintenance
|$3,970
|$2,362
|$2,252
|$854
|$4,691
|$14,129
|Repairs
|$2,308
|$2,469
|$2,662
|$2,867
|$3,085
|$13,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,606
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,830
|Financing
|$1,595
|$1,281
|$949
|$595
|$214
|$4,633
|Depreciation
|$7,646
|$3,483
|$3,066
|$2,715
|$2,439
|$19,349
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,606
|$13,236
|$12,679
|$10,890
|$14,403
|$71,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$6,821
|Maintenance
|$3,999
|$2,379
|$2,269
|$860
|$4,725
|$14,232
|Repairs
|$2,325
|$2,487
|$2,681
|$2,888
|$3,108
|$13,489
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,844
|Financing
|$1,606
|$1,290
|$956
|$599
|$215
|$4,667
|Depreciation
|$7,702
|$3,508
|$3,088
|$2,735
|$2,456
|$19,490
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,757
|$13,332
|$12,772
|$10,970
|$14,508
|$72,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,141
|Maintenance
|$3,014
|$1,793
|$1,710
|$648
|$3,561
|$10,726
|Repairs
|$1,752
|$1,874
|$2,021
|$2,177
|$2,342
|$10,166
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,211
|$972
|$721
|$451
|$162
|$3,517
|Depreciation
|$5,804
|$2,644
|$2,328
|$2,061
|$1,851
|$14,688
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,643
|$10,047
|$9,625
|$8,267
|$10,934
|$54,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,475
|$1,520
|$7,167
|Maintenance
|$4,202
|$2,500
|$2,384
|$903
|$4,965
|$14,954
|Repairs
|$2,443
|$2,613
|$2,817
|$3,035
|$3,265
|$14,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,699
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,937
|Financing
|$1,688
|$1,356
|$1,005
|$629
|$226
|$4,904
|Depreciation
|$8,092
|$3,686
|$3,245
|$2,874
|$2,581
|$20,478
|Fuel
|$2,335
|$2,404
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$2,627
|$12,393
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,809
|$14,008
|$13,420
|$11,526
|$15,244
|$76,008
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$2,898
|$1,724
|$1,644
|$623
|$3,424
|$10,313
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,336
|Financing
|$1,164
|$935
|$693
|$434
|$156
|$3,382
|Depreciation
|$5,581
|$2,542
|$2,238
|$1,982
|$1,780
|$14,123
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,041
|$9,661
|$9,255
|$7,949
|$10,513
|$52,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,586
|Maintenance
|$3,275
|$1,948
|$1,858
|$704
|$3,869
|$11,654
|Repairs
|$1,904
|$2,036
|$2,196
|$2,365
|$2,545
|$11,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,324
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,315
|$1,057
|$783
|$490
|$176
|$3,822
|Depreciation
|$6,307
|$2,872
|$2,529
|$2,240
|$2,011
|$15,959
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,996
|$10,917
|$10,458
|$8,982
|$11,880
|$59,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$1,300
|$6,129
|Maintenance
|$3,594
|$2,138
|$2,039
|$773
|$4,246
|$12,788
|Repairs
|$2,089
|$2,234
|$2,409
|$2,595
|$2,792
|$12,121
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,453
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,657
|Financing
|$1,443
|$1,159
|$859
|$538
|$193
|$4,194
|Depreciation
|$6,920
|$3,152
|$2,775
|$2,458
|$2,207
|$17,513
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,056
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,247
|$10,598
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,651
|$11,980
|$11,476
|$9,857
|$13,036
|$65,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Sedan 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$2,898
|$1,724
|$1,644
|$623
|$3,424
|$10,313
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,336
|Financing
|$1,164
|$935
|$693
|$434
|$156
|$3,382
|Depreciation
|$5,581
|$2,542
|$2,238
|$1,982
|$1,780
|$14,123
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,041
|$9,661
|$9,255
|$7,949
|$10,513
|$52,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Wagon 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,478
|$6,970
|Maintenance
|$4,086
|$2,431
|$2,318
|$878
|$4,828
|$14,541
|Repairs
|$2,376
|$2,541
|$2,740
|$2,951
|$3,175
|$13,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,653
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,884
|Financing
|$1,641
|$1,318
|$977
|$612
|$220
|$4,769
|Depreciation
|$7,869
|$3,584
|$3,156
|$2,795
|$2,510
|$19,913
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,208
|$13,622
|$13,050
|$11,208
|$14,823
|$73,911
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Series Wagon 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$5,882
|Maintenance
|$3,449
|$2,052
|$1,956
|$741
|$4,075
|$12,272
|Repairs
|$2,005
|$2,144
|$2,312
|$2,491
|$2,680
|$11,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,395
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,590
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,113
|$825
|$516
|$186
|$4,025
|Depreciation
|$6,641
|$3,025
|$2,663
|$2,359
|$2,118
|$16,806
|Fuel
|$1,916
|$1,973
|$2,033
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$10,171
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,899
|$11,497
|$11,013
|$9,459
|$12,510
|$62,379
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 3 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 3 Series in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 BMW 3 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Honda Pilot 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Toyota Prius
- Used Chevrolet Corvette
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2017
- Used Honda CR-V 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2014
- Used Tesla Model 3 2018
- Used Kia Telluride
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2020 Porsche 911
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2020 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2018 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Coupes
- Best Acura Luxury Vehicles
- Best Toyota Luxury Vehicles
- Best Volkswagen Minivans
- Best Honda Electric Cars
- Best Volkswagen Crossovers
- Best SUV Index Gpts
- Best Volkswagen Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW Z4
- 2020 BMW Z4
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW X4
- 2019 BMW X3
- 2019 BMW X6 M
- 2018 BMW 3 Series
- 2019 BMW X5 SUV
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jaguar XE
- 2019 Honda Accord
- 2018 Chrysler 300
- 2018 Toyota Corolla
- 2018 Lexus ES 350
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2018 BMW 3 Series
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Lexus ES 300h