Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2012 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.9/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sport Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BMW Appsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
Navigation, BMW Assist w/Enhanced BT & USByes
M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddlesyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Automatic High Beamsyes
M Sport Package Wheel/Tire Upgradeyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight3582 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume99.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown Dakota, premium leather
  • Coral Red/Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Cream Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Oyster/Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Cream Beige, leatherette
  • Gray Dakota, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
225/45R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles