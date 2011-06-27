Used 2012 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Extremely disappointed Gordo , 09/09/2015 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful This is my second BMW; my first was a MY 2006 325i that I bought new. This time I decided to get a CPO 2012 328i. I have had the car for about 45 days; it has been in the shop for 15 of those days. It needed: A NEW TIMING BELT (after I was told that the blender-like noise the engine was making was "normal" until I took it back to the dealer to investigate it further), an new window regulator, a new seat belt latch, re-charged AC, and crack in the instrument panel plastic covering the instruments. A week later I had to take it BACK because the steering wheel was making a load groaning noise when turned, and the stereo intermittently recognizes that I have a CD in the player or my iPhone connected to the USB. Sometimes I have to go without music on the wonderful upgraded Harmon Kardon stereo until the system decides to reset itself. The dealership still cannot diagnose this issue. Also, the only way to drive this car is to leave it in "Sport" mode. The default "Comfort" mode makes the car feel like a 1980's-era Cadillac-all floaty and bouncy on the highway. Steering and handling are tops in Sport mode, though. Overall I'm disappointed in the quality. I had the 2006 325i for 5 years, and had ZERO issues other than the sunroof not wanting to close from time to time. I put 102,000 miles on it and only did basic maintenance-no unexpected warranty visits. Thank tha LAWD I got the extended warranty with this CPO (Certified Piece Of _____). I had a Mercedes C300 and Volvo S60 in the interim of the BMW's and getting this car-sad to say, I think I may go back to either one of them. Beautiful car inside and out, though. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Base suspension is awful danmoch , 06/11/2015 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just returned my 2012 328i with around 30,000 miles at the end of a 3 year lease. Although the 2.0 liter twin scroll turbo engine has plenty of power and the 8 spd automatic transmission was great, the base suspension was so soft and unsettled that just driving the car made me nauseated. This was my 6th BMW and suspension wise, the worst. Early on in the lease period, I changed to sport springs which made a big improvement in handling. Near the end of the lease, I changed back to the OEM springs and couldn't wait to return the car. Report Abuse

So far so good kyrider , 09/13/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my first BMW and I was reluctant to buy a German car due to maintenance/reliability issues that I've heard before. But after 1500 miles the car is still silky smooth and no issues, knock on wood. The new 2.0L Turbo engine is amazing, acceleration is very good and there is no lug between pedal action and engine response. This car is fun to drive! The leather seats are much better than anything I had before, very comfy and the quality is very good. All features expected in a luxury car are there and they are worth every penny. The only thing that I miss are 1) a storage compartment for sunglasses and bigger storage for phone/wallet somewhere near the driver. Report Abuse

Adding to my 3//17/2012 review raycee , 07/10/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful To add to my review on 3/17/2012 ... I have now had the vehicle for 4 months and still love the car. It is one seamless and smooth driving machine and I especially appreciated it on a recent road trip of 358 miles each way. Most was freeway driven and I was absolutely amazed at my average MPG of 37.5 primarily freeway and on Econ mode with average 69 MPH. Report Abuse