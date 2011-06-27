Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Falling out of love Marcie , 07/17/2015 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 59 of 62 people found this review helpful I have a 2011 335xi, I was so in love with this car when I got it but since the warranty has expired, I am falling out of love. My left headlight is drooping, my steering wheel is squeaking, and my fuel mileage is dropping-14mpg in the city! And the car is warm, I think the temp sensor or something is going bad. My car died on me in the middle of a busy road when the water pump died, then 2 months later it started to smoke-resulting from 2 engine gasket seals that needed to be replaced. I wish I had purchased an extended warranty, these repairs were over $2500 dollars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bent rod, needs a new engine Dominic Moruzzi , 09/22/2015 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 68 of 72 people found this review helpful I've been a member of the BMWCCA for more than ten years now. This is my 7th three series. M package, rear wheel drive manual 6speed, Power Kit so 320 HP. Noticed and felt engine noise since 68k miles. thought it might be the flywheel and clutch. Replaced at $3,000. Not the issue Dealership did a compression test, said it needs a new engine. $18,000! BMW will cover 50% because it's out of warranty. I provided all oil change docs. BMW wanted to see oil changes at least every 15k. I averaged every 7,500 miles. Never auto crossed or tracked. Commuter car, 42 year old father of four. Not laying down patches or beating on the car. My take, don't buy a turbo model. Too much stress on the engine components. Never own one of these out of warranty, you're asking for trouble. Fuel pump was replaced under warranty (common issue), water pump was on my dime. Hardly reliable, worst car I've ever owned. Beast on the highway? at 4.3 0-60 yes. Sad to say it, I'm a Bimmer guy through and through but that's it for me. BMW corporate said they wouldn't make a repair coverage decision until they knew for sure what the problem was. I wanted the dealership to drop the oil pan to definitively diagnose the issue so I could tell BMW NA what was wrong. After the compression test all of a sudden the dealership clammed up like it was a cover up? The dealership would not go any further. They told the manufacturer that it needed a new engine without ever dropping the oil pan and taking a peek. Didn't make sense. I still want to have an independent garage take a look so maybe I can get some video or pics and post them. Forget about BMW customer service. I got someone on the line outsourced from India. If you must buy a BMW again never own one out of warranty! Unless your buying a fixer upper for a couple of grand. I traded it in on a new Silverado burying the negative equity of the Bimmer into the truck payment. Tough pill to swollow Good luck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First Time BMW Owner jhreviews , 09/24/2011 38 of 41 people found this review helpful As a first time owner of a BMW, the car has great performance and handling. If you are looking for a car that has best in class handling this car is for you. I test drove the competition, Lexus, Mercedes, Infinity and Audi nothing compares to the BMW. It has a quiet interior and no rattles or other annoying noises. If you have kids which I do the back seats have enough room and comfort for a day trip. I selected Premium Package, cold weather package and Xenon adaptive headlights. I passed on the Navigation system, it is not worth the extra 2k in my opinion. I think there are plenty of navigation choices with today's smartphones.

My first, but definitely not last, BMW newbeemer , 11/29/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Picked up my first BMW a week ago. I got the 2011 328i (X-Drive, w/Nav). Coming from an Acura TSX, I don't know how I have been driving any other car. This car begs to be driven and it begs even more to hug corners. After my lease is up I am definitely getting another BMW - truly the Ultimate Driving Machine. Drive one and you'll understand why they picked that slogan. I barely feel the car accelerate. The interior is well organized and very well thought out. Although, I'm not a fan of the driver's cup holder, but that's just being nit-picky. There isn't much storage room on the front as the glove box is small and the center console is also small. Again, these are minor to me.