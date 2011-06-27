Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Change the tires. cmclaflin , 05/06/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful The run-flat tires are unforgiving on potholes - car makes a tremendous bang and it feels like my eyeballs are Report Abuse

1st time BMW Owner Mike , 12/21/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We purchase our 1st BMW in December 2008. We test drove Audi A4, Infiniti G35, Lexus ES 359, Cadillac CTS and chose the BMW. My wife and I like all the features of the BMW 2009 model wagon down to the handling, The iDrive is not that bad once you get use to it. We currently have 600 miles and plan several trips this holiday.

Practical Fun Albnyc , 11/14/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A well-balanced, practical and fun car. Adequate but not generous space, but no significant difference from competitors. Even 5 series wagon has little additional room. The technology is amazing. iDrive much improved.

Snow Cat Surf Car Skeep , 01/24/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Absolutely the best. I wanted a surf car, dog car, with the 3.0 sport package to race down the autobahn and this wagon rocks. Tiptronic transmission provides everything. Paddle shifters just add that much more capability for driving fast and low. Sport Package a must. Love this wagon. Snow will not stop this car. Can't wait to drive it in the USA on the beach at Cape Hatteras. You win when you buy this car!