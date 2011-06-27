  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2009 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 3 Series
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,902 - $7,068
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Change the tires.

cmclaflin, 05/06/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The run-flat tires are unforgiving on potholes - car makes a tremendous bang and it feels like my eyeballs are

Report Abuse

1st time BMW Owner

Mike, 12/21/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We purchase our 1st BMW in December 2008. We test drove Audi A4, Infiniti G35, Lexus ES 359, Cadillac CTS and chose the BMW. My wife and I like all the features of the BMW 2009 model wagon down to the handling, The iDrive is not that bad once you get use to it. We currently have 600 miles and plan several trips this holiday.

Report Abuse

Practical Fun

Albnyc, 11/14/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A well-balanced, practical and fun car. Adequate but not generous space, but no significant difference from competitors. Even 5 series wagon has little additional room. The technology is amazing. iDrive much improved.

Report Abuse

Snow Cat Surf Car

Skeep, 01/24/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Absolutely the best. I wanted a surf car, dog car, with the 3.0 sport package to race down the autobahn and this wagon rocks. Tiptronic transmission provides everything. Paddle shifters just add that much more capability for driving fast and low. Sport Package a must. Love this wagon. Snow will not stop this car. Can't wait to drive it in the USA on the beach at Cape Hatteras. You win when you buy this car!

Report Abuse

Love my 328i Wagon

Jill L, 05/18/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had been looking at the 07's as they were Certified Pre Owned with an extra warranty. Shopping online and increased my distance to cover more then 100 miles I found a great deal on the 09. The interior difference is mostly with the lay out of the idrive and controls. They made it more user friendly and easier to use overall. Very easy to hook up my phone with the blue tooth as well. The ride is amazing, very smooth. I did not get the sport package, as it does go through tires quicker, and the ride is still sporty, just a bit smoother. Love the parking assist as well. Basic stereo package could use more bass, overall I LOVE THIS CAR!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles