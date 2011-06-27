Used 2008 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
2008 BMW 328i
This was my birthday present to myself, I traded in my Z3 that I had planned to keep forever and nearly did. But for my age 2 cars 1 for fun and 1 for practical use doesn't work any longer. This hardtop convertible is the ultimate car for a split personallity girl like me. Practical with room for the groceries or friend, but a joy when the weather comes up right and you want to run to the hills with the wind in your hair.
Could hardly be happier
Drives like an extension of your body. Top down wind and noise amazingly low and climate control allows you to drive topless in anything but rain. Controls typically Teutonic and not intuitive. Will run decently on less than premium but idle roughens. Love the turning headlights - great on windy roads at night and illumination overall is outstanding. Great highway mileage. Top tends to hang up after being driven with it closed for while, but close/open switch operation allows it to open fine.
2008 335i Convertible
This our first BMW and probably will not be our last. First impression is very favorable. This car has great balance and performance and room for 4 and iDrive isn't the nightmare some make it out to be. Trunk size works for us. A large suitcase fits sideways under the top spacer along with my wife's makeup case and odds and ends. Plenty for a long weekend. My biggest gripe is with BMW making a decent iPod connection and sat radio an option. On a car in this price range in today's world, these should be standard. The wheels are ok, almost "boring". Fit and finish is good, just one dash rattle.
It's an absolutely fantastic fun car to drive
I love convertibles and I have owned a lot of them... having a hard top convertible is the best of all worlds. This car is amazing... I have owned it for over 8 years and the maintenance has been minimal. I have the paddle shifters and the sports package and have to admit I was not happy with how harsh the ride was at first UNTIL I realized that it was due to the horrible ride and harsh lumpy drive I was getting from the original run flat tires. Run flat tires are an abomination. Think about it for a minute... what good are they really?... they ride horribly and handle poorly, they wear poorly and if you get a flat they are only good for one thing... to drive to a tire store and pay twice as much as you should for tires! I got rid of the run flats and got a great set of Michelin's got a good tire pump on Amazon for 50 bucks and a can of safe tire slime (make sure you buy the good one that doesn't hurt the tire pressure sensors!) and I have had one flat tire that I pumped up went to my tire store... had a nail pulled out and patched for free! After ten years I starting to have a bit of a navigation DVD issue so I may need a new one but besides standard maintenance (I'm diligent about changing oil and filter often 3-5K miles) I have not had a single problem. I love this car... and if you can find a clean used one believe me it will put a smile on your face!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
When pretty is not enough.
There is no question that this car is a show stopper and loads of fun with the top down. Based on the accolades and reviews, it is logical to assume that this car would be as great a performer as is looks. That thought process became a myth when at only 28,000 miles, and having had all the recommended service on time, my car began to stutter and would shake terribly on acceleration. After 6 new coils (which took 2 service appointments) it ran smoothly for almost one day when it was discovered that it needed a new fuel injector. Once we got past that, a week later it needed a new air conditioning evaporator coil. Without the extended warranty the out of pocket expenses would have been outrageous. And all of this at only 28,000 miles. Amazingly enough, severl other owners that I have met casually have had similar experiences and cannot wait to sell their cars. But we all hang on since the reviews are so compelling and create the 'BMW mystique' which somehow convinces us that it must be us...but perhaps not, perhaps it really an over-rated performance car.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2008 BMW 3 Series Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner