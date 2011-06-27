Used 2008 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

2008 BMW 328i Cindy , 04/06/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This was my birthday present to myself, I traded in my Z3 that I had planned to keep forever and nearly did. But for my age 2 cars 1 for fun and 1 for practical use doesn't work any longer. This hardtop convertible is the ultimate car for a split personallity girl like me. Practical with room for the groceries or friend, but a joy when the weather comes up right and you want to run to the hills with the wind in your hair. Report Abuse

Could hardly be happier byron , 12/07/2008 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Drives like an extension of your body. Top down wind and noise amazingly low and climate control allows you to drive topless in anything but rain. Controls typically Teutonic and not intuitive. Will run decently on less than premium but idle roughens. Love the turning headlights - great on windy roads at night and illumination overall is outstanding. Great highway mileage. Top tends to hang up after being driven with it closed for while, but close/open switch operation allows it to open fine.

2008 335i Convertible gm77 , 06/22/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This our first BMW and probably will not be our last. First impression is very favorable. This car has great balance and performance and room for 4 and iDrive isn't the nightmare some make it out to be. Trunk size works for us. A large suitcase fits sideways under the top spacer along with my wife's makeup case and odds and ends. Plenty for a long weekend. My biggest gripe is with BMW making a decent iPod connection and sat radio an option. On a car in this price range in today's world, these should be standard. The wheels are ok, almost "boring". Fit and finish is good, just one dash rattle.

It's an absolutely fantastic fun car to drive Marcello , 04/20/2017 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love convertibles and I have owned a lot of them... having a hard top convertible is the best of all worlds. This car is amazing... I have owned it for over 8 years and the maintenance has been minimal. I have the paddle shifters and the sports package and have to admit I was not happy with how harsh the ride was at first UNTIL I realized that it was due to the horrible ride and harsh lumpy drive I was getting from the original run flat tires. Run flat tires are an abomination. Think about it for a minute... what good are they really?... they ride horribly and handle poorly, they wear poorly and if you get a flat they are only good for one thing... to drive to a tire store and pay twice as much as you should for tires! I got rid of the run flats and got a great set of Michelin's got a good tire pump on Amazon for 50 bucks and a can of safe tire slime (make sure you buy the good one that doesn't hurt the tire pressure sensors!) and I have had one flat tire that I pumped up went to my tire store... had a nail pulled out and patched for free! After ten years I starting to have a bit of a navigation DVD issue so I may need a new one but besides standard maintenance (I'm diligent about changing oil and filter often 3-5K miles) I have not had a single problem. I love this car... and if you can find a clean used one believe me it will put a smile on your face! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability