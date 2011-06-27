Used 2007 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Plastic engine parts - really? maxradin , 01/07/2015 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful Just spent a bundle fixing an oil leak caused by a PLASTIC valve cover that cracked. This is apparently common for these models after 60K. Mine had 76K and was regularly serviced at the dealer. In my case, oil leaked onto the ignition coils, causing the engine to misfire. Unbelievable that the 'ultimate driving machine' uses plastic on a part that is subject to such heat. Report Abuse

I have owned 2 335i sedans funnn25 , 04/21/2012 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Fun and fast. However, water pump failed at 84kmi $1033 to fix. Thermostat broke at 80k $500 to fix. Door locks fixed under warranty. Turbo wastegates fixed under warranty. Camshaft sensor replaced $330 at dealership. Fuel pump defective and replaced at no charge due to recall. Tires can't be rotated with sport pkg so need new tires frequently. Michelin sport tires are the best tires, a little more expensive but worth it. Cupholder broken still havent fixed. Replace spark plugs every 45k mi and oil changes $150 every 15k miles.

Nightmare footdoc , 08/23/2010 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Since I purchased this car as certified pre-owned it has been back to the dealer for repairs 1/3 of the time. After multiple complaints to BMW-USA the dealer finally contacted me. Before that the dealer ignored me. I am still using a loaner car and the computer module must be replaced.

Don't buy it if you want an econobox frazbmw , 04/21/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I have rationalized not getting a 3 series since test driving one before purchasing a TL a number of years ago. Instantly after driving the TL and 3 back to back I knew the 3 was a better car but I feared long term reliability. The TL didn't last long and was traded off and years went by before finding a clean 328xi auto with 88k on the odometer. I recognize that it will be far more expensive to repair than used accords that I was comparing but once you drive one it all seems worth it. These are solidly built cars not overly contaminated with gadgets or cup holders. One really starts to enjoy driving, which I haven't done for many years. The more you DIY the feasible owning seems.