Used 2007 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
My favorite car ever
I bought mine used and put 60K on it before it got crashed (from behind, the second time. it is an amazingly tough car). I love this car and I will be getting another. As they say, it is the best handling car in the world. There is nothing like it. I've replace a couple of sensors and gaskets, cleaned Vanos solenoids once, and that's it. Know that if you buy one with 100k on it you will be replacing the water pump at some time if it hasn't been already. As far as problem areas, that's it as far as I know. If you are a real speed freak, try the 335i. As for me, I love speed but this car handles so well it is more fun than I could ever ask for when in Sport mode. Lastly, for one of the commenters below, the wood on that dash is not fake...
07 BMW 335I Coupe
I just bought recently 335i with 71K on it and as for 6 year old car the condition of it is excellent. I am very satisfied with its interior and exterior design, the car has great performance. As for the Coupe the car is extremely reliable and Comfort. I don't know why people complain about its comfort and build quality because it is a performance car and what do you expect when you buy a used Beamer? want to look inside like in a Maybach?? ALSO EVERYTHING DEPENDS on a previous owners when you buy a used performance car especially BMW. My car had 2 OWNERS and has not even a single scratch and everything is CLEAN under the hood. So everything depends on what life the car lived.
Best in class
The rave reviews from the auto magazines did not overstate their experience with this car. It is simply one of the best in the world. The car is blindingly fast but also very comfortable as an everyday driver. The broad torque band is amazing, could make you lazy about downshifting. The ride is moderately firm without being harsh, and it is much quieter than the 2005 model that I had. Handling is excellent, characteristic of all BMWs. Without being ostentatious, the styling is aggressive yet refined, a headturner wherever I go. Best car I've ever owned.
I've fallen in love with my BMW.
The steering is perfectly weighted. It is simply sublime to drive around any sort of bend. The car is reasonably powerful. More power from a 335i or an M3 is almost completely useless unless one plans on breaking the law on a consistent basis. The gas mileage can be quite reasonable if the car is driven with care (which is difficult to do because it's just so much fun). Lateral stability at high speed is incredible. The suspension is stiff yet forgiving. The "fit and finish" of the interior is astounding. I've put 10,000 miles on the car (starting from 27,000) and I've had absolutely no problems with it. This car puts a smile on my face every time I drive it. Buy this car.
Currently the Best Car on the Planet
I'm a 3-series nut. I previously owned a 2001 330ci, then a 2002 M3 Convertible. The 330ci was a bit too slow. The M3 was fast, but too harsh to be comfortable. The new 335i coupe is a perfect combination... it is as fast as (dare I say FASTER than?) the M3, but far more comfortable. It looks and feels incredibly classy, handles extremely well, is the perfect size, is fairly economical (I'm averaging 19 mpg in combined driving), and really isn't all that expensive considering minivans now cost nearly $40k. The 335i is by FAR the best combination of sport, comfort, and beauty. I am shocked at how much I love my new 335i. I also suspect that these cars will hold their values very well.
