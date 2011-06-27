Used 2003 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

15 years old, still good as new and a great drive! bogmailer , 04/24/2013 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have owned 4 of these 3 series convertibles since 1989 as despite test driving and buying other brands (porsche/Merc/Jag) I keep going back to the 3 series convertible with the straight 6 motor. This car is always a joy to drive, fun and fast and with a tremendous engine sound. My current car a tiptronic 3 ltr is now 15 years old and still runs like new, is cheap to service and at speed is very nimble unlike modern heavy cars. I keep saying to myself I should trade the car but then I get back in the 3, drop the roof and immediatley start smiling. BMW got it right with this car, it will remain a classic. 2018. I love it, amazing ownership experience 15 years on. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Ultimate Driving Machine BenL , 10/26/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is by far one of the best vehicles to drive. It does it all well. This is the most fun you can have with your clothes on. Report Abuse

Bad Service chim , 12/16/2002 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Great perfomer, when not in the shop. I have had 4 - 3 series cars (88,93,00,02). The last two have had consistent major and minor mechanical and electrical problems. Two dealerships have been horrible to deal with as they keep car and then don't actually fix the problem. Have had car 5 months and its been in the shop for 3 weeks and going back in again. BMW has to produce a trouble free car before releasing to the public. Service staff poorly trained and understaffed for the high sales that BMW has. Service problems not worth the price of vehicle. Think twice before buying. Report Abuse

Loads of fun! zlocdoc , 10/23/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Pros:I have been very pleased with the look and the looks I get driving this car. very fast good handling. You will be glad that you got it! Cons: too many people have them already not making them more special. Report Abuse