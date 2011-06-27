Used 2003 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
15 years old, still good as new and a great drive!

bogmailer, 04/24/2013
330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
I have owned 4 of these 3 series convertibles since 1989 as despite test driving and buying other brands (porsche/Merc/Jag) I keep going back to the 3 series convertible with the straight 6 motor. This car is always a joy to drive, fun and fast and with a tremendous engine sound. My current car a tiptronic 3 ltr is now 15 years old and still runs like new, is cheap to service and at speed is very nimble unlike modern heavy cars. I keep saying to myself I should trade the car but then I get back in the 3, drop the roof and immediatley start smiling. BMW got it right with this car, it will remain a classic. 2018. I love it, amazing ownership experience 15 years on.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Ultimate Driving Machine

BenL, 10/26/2002
This is by far one of the best vehicles to drive. It does it all well. This is the most fun you can have with your clothes on.

Bad Service

chim, 12/16/2002
Great perfomer, when not in the shop. I have had 4 - 3 series cars (88,93,00,02). The last two have had consistent major and minor mechanical and electrical problems. Two dealerships have been horrible to deal with as they keep car and then don't actually fix the problem. Have had car 5 months and its been in the shop for 3 weeks and going back in again. BMW has to produce a trouble free car before releasing to the public. Service staff poorly trained and understaffed for the high sales that BMW has. Service problems not worth the price of vehicle. Think twice before buying.

Loads of fun!

zlocdoc, 10/23/2003
Pros:I have been very pleased with the look and the looks I get driving this car. very fast good handling. You will be glad that you got it! Cons: too many people have them already not making them more special.

IN LOVE WITH MY BMW CONVERTIBLE

shari drerup, 09/09/2003
I AM TOTALLY IN LOVE WITH MY 325 CONVERTIBLE- DRIVING ALONG CURVY COUNTRY ROADS AT SUNSET IS NOW AN OFFICIAL PASSTIME OF MINE- I NEVER MISS A SUNSET- TOP DOWN- WIND IN THE HAIR- SOUNDSYSTEM BLASTING -AND A VEHICLE TO FALL IN LOVE WITH- HANDLES LIKE A DREAM- NEVER KNEW DRIVING COULD BE SO THERAPUTIC--AND THE BMW 325 CONV. GETS THE LOOKS- TRUCKS HONK- KIDS WAVE- PEOPLE STOP TO WATCH YOU PASS- PEOPLE LOVE THIS BODY STYLE-SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE- PEOPLE MOUTH TO ME AS I PASS--I LOVE YOUR CAR-----HEAVEN ON 4 WHEELS

