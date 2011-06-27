  1. Home
Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(52%)4(40%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
First car

whippersnapped, 06/19/2011
This is the first car I have ever owned, although I have driven many others. In my opinion, this is as close to a perfect car as there is (which is why I bought it. A logical progression, really). I got an excellent example of the model for 4 grand, and have since put less than a thousand into it over 8,000 miles. It is just bulletproof. I have never pushed the revs to the red because the car simply doesn't need it to do whatever you need. The interior is comfortable but you can tell it was a secondary concern after performance. The car has it where it counts, and that is what matters to me.

I'm never selling this car!

Ken, 11/16/2010
Well, I purchased this 1997 328i in 1999 as a dealer leftover that had been sitting on the lot for a very long time. I got a heck of a deal on it. I have driven it on and off for the past 11 years and when I'm not using the car, it's garaged. The black paint shines like the day I got it. The interior shows almost no signs of wear aside from the drivers floor mat. No cracking of the leather, etc. I have had NO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS whatsoever with the car in the 70,000 miles I've owned it. Aside from regular scheduled maintenance, I've replaced the brake pads and tires once and that's it. This car has proven to be the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. I will never sell this car.

1997 328i Sedan

camenta, 11/10/2003
I have already run over 1,500 miles on this car and it has been everything I wxpected it to be. Used to have a 1991 318i and liked everything about that. This is that and more. The car pulls hard off the line and can still turn it on in 5th gear. I don't like that I have to hunt a factory CD player down (fits using a Z3 factory unit)and the cost of the CD is very high. With that said, nothing else to complain about. Smooth, fun and full of style. A must have for the driving fan.

The car is older and the driver is wiser

Laura, 12/07/2008
I love my 328i, but it costs, financially and physically, to maintain it! So far I have had to replace the radiator, radiator fluid tank, fuel pump, drive and ac belts, wiper motor, and thermostat (and I am only the second owner!). My dad, who loves to and can fix anything, HATES working on my car, but he does it reluctantly. It's too low to the ground to fit a normal jack under it, you need odd-sized tools, and the lay out under the hood is way to complicated. But I guess thats the price you pay for a lasting vehicle.

Incomparable car for its time

Johnny in NY, 07/01/2009
The 1997 328i was my first German car and well, they've made a convert of me. My experience with this car, despite its age was extraordinary. The handling was like nothing I had experienced until then, even surpassing cars 10 years younger. Mechanically, I never once had a problem with anything, save a brake replacement, but that was due to my driving more than anything else. My praises for this car are too many to list, but it does come with a few warnings. 1. The car is very reliable, but expensive to maintain and repair. 2. The cup holders are useless. 3. The car handles very poorly in snow and ice, as is to be expected from any RWD car. Do not be mistaken though, the BMW is amazing.

