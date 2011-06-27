Used 1996 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great Value... BigMikeyP , 05/08/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is possibly the most reliable car made in the last 20 years. Mine has 193K miles and has yet to have any major mechanical problems. It has never broken down and I don't detect a drop in performance. Its not a great long distance car as it can ride a little stiff. The other problem is noise at 70+ mph. It can also get lite in the rain, especially at high speeds. Interestingly enough, it seems unstable at 70mph (dry road) but sits down nicely and rides beautifully at 85+mph. Clearly a car built for the autobon. My parting though is that I love this car and intend to drive it for another 60+K miles. Report Abuse

Better than any jap 4 cylinder Justapanda , 03/01/2002 2 of 4 people found this review helpful The 318ti is one of the best four cylinders on the market..besides s2000 and other really new sport jap cars. But the ti is a great car...its all about speed...guys love it and ladies wanna be there for it. The car handles like a dream...although at times at high speeds like over 75 mph wind noise can be annoying but everything else is solid.

Best BMW on the Market for the dollar Wolverine , 05/31/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have loved my 318ti from the moment I drove it off the lot. Crisp handling, great styling, awesome cargo room with the seats folded down. All this for $22,000 new. It's still worth at least $11,000, and worth every penny.

Best Deal for Cheap Wheels Asian Persuasion , 07/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Here I am sportin' my latest automobile acquistion. A 1996 BMW 318ti. I took this little white gem out for a spin after calling the selling party, in what seemed to be a deal that was too good to be true...$7200.00. No dents, perfect paint, everthing works! No argument here as it looks pristine! On the road it performed flawlessly as I flogged it on turn after turn. This vehicle handles! This vehicle is a nostaligic reminder of my old BMW 2002. I had the most fun in that car and the 318ti, in my opinion, is the spiritual successor brought up to current standards of crash worthiness and reliablity. Here's to another love affair with a car!