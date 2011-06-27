Used 1995 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best Sport Coupe mheilala , 02/28/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been one of my best coupes to drive. No other car handles as tight. The interior layout is also excellent. If these cars are taken care of, problems are infrequent. But they are very expensive to repair. My fuel economy is 20 City 27 Highway. I bought it with 92K in 2000 and it has 101K now and going strong. No major mechanical problems. Just the minor annoyances - electric windows got off track from an ice storm, taillight that has a short that I can't find. Report Abuse

Rock Solid German Tank. Slow Tank. Sauber E36 , 11/12/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful To pay off a handful of loans I sold my previous motor, an 03 RSX tip tronic for the E36 coupe I've always eyed since my youth. Not disappointed in the least bit. Even with a 15 year old suspension, drivetrain, etc, it behaves in a more composed and solid manner than all the newer Honda's our family has owned. It lacks some in acceleration but makes up for that fully in its timeless, class act looks. Interior still looks new. After a careful detail (wash, wax, wheel clean, etc.) it still gets compliments from folks in vehicles valued 5 times what the 318 is worth. It is a gas sipper, and fitted with "M" packaged wheels and a wax job it still looks Boss Euro. Purchase 1 with records! Report Abuse

Fun car! Gregor78 , 07/25/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is one amazing car! It was passed down to the wife and I from her step father. It has about 145,000 miles on it. The only thing that was replaced due to failure was the water pump. The muffler is completely shot, the radio stopped working, it has pinging issues even with premium fuel, with that aside, it is alot of fun to drive! I take it for mountain drives once in a while, and is very impressive. I can throw it hard into corners and it just sticks to the ground without any feeling of understeer OR oversteer. Very well balanced and solid car. Report Abuse

Way exceeds Expectations cmiller , 01/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I stretched to buy my 325iS in 1995. Since then it way exceeded my expectations, being perfect in every way. The only issue could have been a little more power but it was enough to get me into trouble if I wasn't careful. Even 8 years old, this car has never had any single problem, has had extremely low maintenance costs, and is not even close to its half-life. For someone who has taste, it's nearly perfect. Report Abuse