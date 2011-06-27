Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love driving it kj , 06/16/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car replaced my old Honda CRX, itself a marvelous car. My 318i is truly an amazing car, looks gorgeous and drives like a race car. VERY stable at high speeds, outsanding on turns. Repairs can be high, but there is no new car out there that compares, so it is worth the cost. Never thought I would "miss" a car like I do this one when I'm in another car. Looks, handling and fun to drive, although rather unrefined by today's standards. I plan to update the suspension and brakes soon, have replaced water pump, radiator and all hoses. At 200,000 miles, this car runs great! Report Abuse

Will buy another; great car! Santi , 01/18/2008 I've owned this car for just over two years now. I have looked into selling it to buy a new, nicer BMW 5 series and was unable to sell this old 3 series! It is a great driver, one of the funnest on the road that I have been in. 17 years old and it's still put together well. This car is so small it can park anywhere, and with great gas mileage it is the perfect city car. I have recently put in over $7,000 to restore this car to like-new condition - IT'S THAT GOOD. :)

A Fantastic Car BMW123456789 , 09/15/2003 This is one of the best examples of an introduction line. While the car it self may not have the power of the 325 it is an incredible joy to drive. The car handles like its on rails and it sings when the revs are high.

What a car! Modelengine1 , 08/12/2003 I've had my 325I for over 6 months and have loved everything about it. It's a blast to drive, and it has more style than most newer cars on the road. Most people ask me if it's only a couple years old! I have had to replace a transmission sensor, but beyond that I have had no problems. BMW's are expensive to fix, but for the amount of performance, luxury, and pure enjoyment, they are well worth every penny spent.