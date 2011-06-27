  1. Home
Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 3 Series
4.8
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love driving it

kj, 06/16/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car replaced my old Honda CRX, itself a marvelous car. My 318i is truly an amazing car, looks gorgeous and drives like a race car. VERY stable at high speeds, outsanding on turns. Repairs can be high, but there is no new car out there that compares, so it is worth the cost. Never thought I would "miss" a car like I do this one when I'm in another car. Looks, handling and fun to drive, although rather unrefined by today's standards. I plan to update the suspension and brakes soon, have replaced water pump, radiator and all hoses. At 200,000 miles, this car runs great!

Will buy another; great car!

Santi, 01/18/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car for just over two years now. I have looked into selling it to buy a new, nicer BMW 5 series and was unable to sell this old 3 series! It is a great driver, one of the funnest on the road that I have been in. 17 years old and it's still put together well. This car is so small it can park anywhere, and with great gas mileage it is the perfect city car. I have recently put in over $7,000 to restore this car to like-new condition - IT'S THAT GOOD. :)

A Fantastic Car

BMW123456789, 09/15/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is one of the best examples of an introduction line. While the car it self may not have the power of the 325 it is an incredible joy to drive. The car handles like its on rails and it sings when the revs are high.

What a car!

Modelengine1, 08/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had my 325I for over 6 months and have loved everything about it. It's a blast to drive, and it has more style than most newer cars on the road. Most people ask me if it's only a couple years old! I have had to replace a transmission sensor, but beyond that I have had no problems. BMW's are expensive to fix, but for the amount of performance, luxury, and pure enjoyment, they are well worth every penny spent.

best car I ever had

HoustonianBMW, 12/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car at 140,000 miles almost five years ago. I now have 225,000 miles on it after daily commutes and a trip from Texas to NY. I have changed the fuel pump and a few rotted hoses, but this car is super reliable. I was hit from behind by an accord last summer, and while it crushed in the entire front end of their car, I just suffered a small dent, and a slightly crumpled exhaust. The car still drives great after the accident and even after the big flood in Houston which left me with water over my seats. If I ever replace it it will only be for another BMW!

