Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Love this car

howard, 05/02/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had many cars in my life but this is my favorite. I just love this car. The timeless classic style and she handles great. This is my first BMW. I bought it on a whim for $1800 and instantly fell in love with her. She runs great but needs some minor fixes. My new passion and hobby will be to provide all the TLC she needs and restore her to the ultimate driving machine she was meant to be.

My New Baby

stevo, 06/11/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car, and in doing so I have learned a hard life's lesson. Have you car inspected before buying. I have not received the bill on repairs yet, but my trusty mechanic is ringing up some numbers and I don't expect them to be cheap. I have to over haul the entire suspension front and rear and then replace the clutch and fix a crazy amount of leaks that began after the 3 hour drive home after purchasing plus many many more items. After all this though, I freaking LOVE this car and no amount of money will force me to part from the sexy style and classic feel. Even on bad suspension she drove like a dream. It's my first classic BMW and definitely wont be my last.

Affordable luxury car

weterb, 09/05/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Excellent acceleration, handing, fuel economy. Sounds like a symphony as it works. A car with design depth. A 15 year old car that still is up to date and still turns heads.

Great car!

gocanes14, 07/16/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just recently got a 318is and it is a fun little car to drive. It has almost 200,000 miles on it and needs some things like new struts, rack and pinion, timing chain. It handles pretty good and I get pretty good mpgs when I dont drive it hard.

Cabrio 4 ever

325i Cab, 01/30/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I find this car fantastic, its fun to own and drive besides minor repairs it has been very reliable and not expensive to run and maintain. It still turns heads and is almost 16 years old!!! Good style BMW. The car has a split personality and will be very docile if left to its own devices but will become a beast if you demand it of it which brings me to the only thing I could do without is the relatively flat power band until the engine speeds over 3500RPM from where it just rockets to the red line with a fantastic engine sound that just encourages you to keep your foot down. I would advise anyone interested in such a car to buy it, if in good nick, and you wont look back

