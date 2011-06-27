Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,288*
Total Cash Price
$22,488
335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,354*
Total Cash Price
$22,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,032
|$1,062
|$5,011
|Maintenance
|$2,902
|$1,724
|$1,644
|$623
|$3,428
|$10,321
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,217
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,381
|Financing
|$1,209
|$973
|$720
|$450
|$163
|$3,515
|Depreciation
|$5,709
|$2,688
|$2,365
|$2,095
|$1,881
|$14,738
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,276
|$9,858
|$9,422
|$8,093
|$10,639
|$53,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$5,111
|Maintenance
|$2,960
|$1,758
|$1,677
|$635
|$3,497
|$10,527
|Repairs
|$1,719
|$1,838
|$1,982
|$2,135
|$2,297
|$9,971
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,409
|Financing
|$1,233
|$992
|$734
|$459
|$166
|$3,585
|Depreciation
|$5,823
|$2,742
|$2,412
|$2,137
|$1,919
|$15,033
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,582
|$10,055
|$9,610
|$8,255
|$10,852
|$54,354
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 3 Series Gran Turismo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo in Virginia is:not available
