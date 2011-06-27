2020 BMW 2 Series M240i Consumer Reviews

KFORD , 03/20/2020 M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Okay, our 4th back to back BMW. We’ve had specially built, delivered and experienced the 128i, the X5 (still own), the i3 and now the 2020 M240i convertible. I’m 100% a tech geek and the math/engineering behind BMW’s (or any car) matters. My beautiful wife appreciates the style and the power. After studying countless video’s and data across a range of luxury coupes we have NO REGRET in picking (and stuffing it with options) the M240i convertible. I must admit, I really wanted Heads Up Display (HUD) and Blind Spot Indicating System (BLIS) which are not offered as options but the truth is the fun we have in the cockpit easily compensates (e.g. too busy driving and having fun for HUD or BLIS to be missed) and rarely can any vehicle not be detected with the large rear-view mirror range along with the small and JET PROPELLED platform. It’s not hard to say the M240i convertible is an ELEGANT ROAD BEAST (0-60 in 4.4) and is one of the best handling small coupes you can buy, certainly at our budget we set of 60K (which we maxed with taxes, fees, and some optional ding/dent coverages). Are the options worth it? HELL TO THE YES! Every last one! Why buy a baseline BMW??? If you get one - GET A GOOD ONE and enjoy life. I’m a military vet, disabled/beat-up and with all the time spent behind the wheel, I want to feel special and be in an environment where I can separate from the chaos, listen to fuel based engine noise perfected by science/math and get the right response when I press on the gas. No, the interior is not a Bentley but the M240i is 100% fun and when others are breaking into a turn I’m accelerating through it in complete confidence. And, though I never want to be on Live PD I must admit keeping this perfectly balanced smile-maker under 100 mph is NOT easy, especially with the top down and an “M badge” on my ass. LOVE THE M240i!