2020 BMW 2 Series M240i Consumer Reviews
ELEGANT ROAD BEAST
Okay, our 4th back to back BMW. We’ve had specially built, delivered and experienced the 128i, the X5 (still own), the i3 and now the 2020 M240i convertible. I’m 100% a tech geek and the math/engineering behind BMW’s (or any car) matters. My beautiful wife appreciates the style and the power. After studying countless video’s and data across a range of luxury coupes we have NO REGRET in picking (and stuffing it with options) the M240i convertible. I must admit, I really wanted Heads Up Display (HUD) and Blind Spot Indicating System (BLIS) which are not offered as options but the truth is the fun we have in the cockpit easily compensates (e.g. too busy driving and having fun for HUD or BLIS to be missed) and rarely can any vehicle not be detected with the large rear-view mirror range along with the small and JET PROPELLED platform. It’s not hard to say the M240i convertible is an ELEGANT ROAD BEAST (0-60 in 4.4) and is one of the best handling small coupes you can buy, certainly at our budget we set of 60K (which we maxed with taxes, fees, and some optional ding/dent coverages). Are the options worth it? HELL TO THE YES! Every last one! Why buy a baseline BMW??? If you get one - GET A GOOD ONE and enjoy life. I’m a military vet, disabled/beat-up and with all the time spent behind the wheel, I want to feel special and be in an environment where I can separate from the chaos, listen to fuel based engine noise perfected by science/math and get the right response when I press on the gas. No, the interior is not a Bentley but the M240i is 100% fun and when others are breaking into a turn I’m accelerating through it in complete confidence. And, though I never want to be on Live PD I must admit keeping this perfectly balanced smile-maker under 100 mph is NOT easy, especially with the top down and an “M badge” on my ass. LOVE THE M240i!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 2 Series
Related 2020 BMW 2 Series M240i info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020